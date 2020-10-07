ArizonaVarsity - The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S4, Ep 1-3)

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 1): Boulder Creek at Casteel (Freshman Game)

Chilly went out to Casteel to check out a battle between 2024 QBs Rowan Mckenzie from Boulder Creek and Cy Lumbano-Larson from Casteel. Chilly talks to Washington St commit Brock Dieu and one of AZs top 2021 QBs Dane Christensen. Plus, coach Bobby Newcombe makes his first vlog appearance!

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 2): Brophy at Notre Dame (JV Level)

Chilly stopped by Notre Dame to check out a battle between one of my top 2024 RB Mardale Rowe from Brophy and NDP LB Deacon Shea, and also got to see the combo of NDP QB Noah Trigueros, and ATH Nate Wingfield Jr. Coach George Prelock makes his first vlog appearance of the season!

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 3): Queen Creek at Perry (Varsity)

A lot of attention has been going to this Queen Creek team, but it was the unknown, and unheard of 2021 QB from Perry that stole the show: Introducing Dane White! Watch how Dane, WR Cade Berger and RB Payton Day nearly pull off the shocker against one of the top teams in the state. Interviews with Trey Reynolds, Isaia Glass, and Devin Brown.