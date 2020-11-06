ArizonaVarsity - The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S4, Ep 13-15)

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 13): Millennium at Campo Verde *AND* Desert Edge at Mesa (Freshman Level)

"I went to see one RB at the Millenium at Campo Verde freshman game, and came away impressed with two! Millennium's Zeus Pinder is fun to watch! Athan Ferber from Campo Verde fits that Matt Leazier, Caden Calloway mold that Campo has created- hard runner and great balance. Then on a tip from my guy "Westside Mayor" Steven Ortiz Jr, I went out and saw a young Desert Edge team take on Mesa. Boy was Ortiz right! QB Mark Arredondo is a fun dual-threat QB to watch, while ATHs Deshawn Warner and Antonio Escalante can make plays too! RB Chris Sullivan is that guy though! #40 Joseph DeGraves reminds me of a young Braden Flynn. Also saw a kid from Mesa that stood out- ATH Jarren McClendon." - Chilly Interviews with Campo Verde RB Caden Calloway and 2024 Desert Edge QB Mark Arredondo.

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 14): Chandler at Centennial (Varsity)

"I've already seen Chandler once this year, and they flattened a '19 open playoff participant. That led me to make the claim that Chandler was actually in fact the #1 team in the country. Their starters on both sides are as good as it gets, and they have depth. Not to be overlooked, they are very well coached! Centennial is traditionally one of the best teams in the state and has no problem scheduling national powers. Over the years they've beat Bishop, St. Thomas Aquinas, and they've challenged Mater Dei and Long Beach Poly. Now their DL is as good as its been ALL year with the addition of TJ McCrae! They have a stable of good running backs in Kevaughn Clark and James Scott, and a whole bunch of interchangeable ATHs like Marzion Cosby, Tage Rigby, Diallo Williams, Rashon Adams and others. Centennial is NOT the same team that got beat in week 1 43-0." -Chilly Interviews with Kevin McCabe, former ASU OL Marshal Nathe, Sande Charles, and Chandler LB Kyler Orr.

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 15): Corona del Sol Freshmen vs Dobson JV

"Corona del Sol's 2024 team is one of the most complete pure freshmen teams I've seen, and COULD be on the pantheon with Chandlers c/o 2019 and 2022 teams, AND Hamiltons c/o 2023 team. They are loaded with RBs Nick Mustacchia, and Don Tinsley. They've got a fleet of WRs Michael Lopez, Luke Holly, Alex Richmond, and burner Zuri Glenn, plus TE Pat Villa. The OL are monsters, led by Martine Vera. And on defense they are loaded with studs like Addis Beaty, Kambrel Walker, Carson Hammer, Isaiah Mcckay, Ty Abella, Ryan Suiter, and more. They have the tough task of playin their second JV team in a row. Dobson's program has been building, but hit hard by covid, they decided to take their freshmen team and divide the talent between their JV and Varsity. This makes both teams youngish, but may be a way to fast track the rebuild." -Chilly Interviews with Corona 2024 coach Chad Ackerly, and QB Connor Ackerly