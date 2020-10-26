ArizonaVarsity - The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S4, Ep 9-10)

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S4, Ep 9-10)
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 4! Chilly spent the summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best 2024 prospects and players, and now that the 2020 high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 9): Hamilton at Saguaro (Freshman Game)
Chilly heads out to Saguaro to chronicle the 2024 matchup between Hamilton and Saguaro, and evaluate players like WR/ATH Legend Bernard, RB Jaedon Matthews, LB Jo Jo Clark, RB/LB Jake Howell, Jackson Finefrock, RB Breylon Blount, QB Mason Bray, Jakobi Spence, RB Jayden Staples and OL/DL Amari Ta'ase. Appearances by Saguaro HC Jason Mohns, 2024 Saguaro RB Jaedon Matthews, and 2024 Saguaro LB JoJo Clark.
The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 10): Apache Junction at Poston Butte
Chilly and Andrew Luberda head to Poston Butte to see the #1 ranked Broncos take on a very young Apache Junction team. Appearances by Arizona Varsity's Ralph Amsden, Poston Butte RB Zion Burns, ATH Nick Cocomello, QB Gavin Lloyd, Head Coach Dain Thompson, and AZPrep365's Les Willsey.