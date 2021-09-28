The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep 14): Saguaro at Chaparral

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 5! The 2021 high school football season has officially kicked off, and Chilly's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews. Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.



The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 14): Saguaro at Chaparral (Varsity)

Chilly heads out to Chaparral for the rivalry game between the Firebirds and Saguaro. Appearances by 247's Blair Angulo, our own Jacob Seliga, King of the Game's Charles Wilson, AIA Executive Director David Hines, Saguaro's Cannen Siegel, PrepRedZone's Nick Rock, Sports360AZ's Jordan Hamm, Chaparral's Grady Hickey and Anthony Lucas.