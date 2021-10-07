The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog (Season 5, Episodes 15-17)

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 5! The 2021 high school football season has officially kicked off, and Chilly's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews. Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.



The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 15): Salpointe at Saguaro(Freshman Level)

Chilly heads out to Saguaro for the freshman game between Salpointe Catholic and Saguaro. Featuring Idaho commit Ridge Docekal, and Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 16): Douglas at Casa Grande (Varsity)

Chilly and Zach Alvira head out to Casa Grande to see Douglas play Casa Grande. Featuring interviews with Casa Grande QB Angel Flores, Arizona Sports' Kevin McCabe, Casa Grande RB RJ Keeton, Casa Grande Head COach Jake Barro, and Casa Grande DT Derrick Kuykendall.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 17): ALA Gilbert North vs ALA Queen Creek (Varsity)

Chilly heads out to American Leadership Academy's Gilbert North campus to see them play their charter brothers from Queen Creek. Featuring interviews with Charles Wilson of King of the Game, ALA QC Offensive Coordinator Max Hall, ALA QC DB Ryan Meza, and ALA QC QB Logan Hubler.