 ArizonaVarsity - The Ocho: 2021 Preseason Edition
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-29 17:14:50 -0500') }} football Edit

The Ocho: 2021 Preseason Edition

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Saguaro

3

Hamilton

4

Centennial

5

Cactus

6

Desert Edge

7

Chaparral

8

Liberty
Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Centennial

5

Salpointe

6

Desert Edge

7

Basha

8

Cactus
Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Saguaro

3

Hamilton

4

Centennial

5

Basha

6

Desert Edge

7

Salpointe

8

Liberty
Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Saguaro

3

Basha

4

Desert Edge

5

Hamilton

6

Centennial

7

Chaparral

8

Sunrise Mountain
Andrew Morgan
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Saguaro

3

Basha

4

Hamilton

5

Desert Edge

6

Salpointe

7

Liberty

8

Chaparral
Jacob Seliga (@Jacob_Seliga)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Saguaro

3

Desert Edge

4

Basha

5

Hamilton

6

Liberty

7

Centennial

8

Sunrise Mountain

