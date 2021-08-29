The Ocho: 2021 Preseason Edition
Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Saguaro
|
3
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Cactus
|
6
|
Desert Edge
|
7
|
Chaparral
|
8
|
Liberty
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Salpointe
|
6
|
Desert Edge
|
7
|
Basha
|
8
|
Cactus
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Saguaro
|
3
|
Hamilton
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Basha
|
6
|
Desert Edge
|
7
|
Salpointe
|
8
|
Liberty
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Saguaro
|
3
|
Basha
|
4
|
Desert Edge
|
5
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Centennial
|
7
|
Chaparral
|
8
|
Sunrise Mountain
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Saguaro
|
3
|
Basha
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
6
|
Salpointe
|
7
|
Liberty
|
8
|
Chaparral
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Saguaro
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
4
|
Basha
|
5
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
Liberty
|
7
|
Centennial
|
8
|
Sunrise Mountain
