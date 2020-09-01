ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 11): An Interview with Tracy Sandler

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 11): An Interview with Tracy Sandler
The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 11!
Sande Charles sits down with Tracy Sandler, the founder and CEO of FanGirl Sports, who covers the San Francisco 49ers.
Sandler talks about growing up in Los Angeles, attending University of Michigan, her time working for the mayor of Washington D.C., and her path from blogging about the 49ers to starting and running FanGirl Sports. (46 Minutes)
