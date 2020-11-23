ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 15): An Interview with Hannah Huesman

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 15! Sande Charles interviews Philadelphia Phillies mental skills coach, Hannah Huesman. Huesman goes into detail about how she got into mental skills training while playing softball at UT-Chattanooga, how she got her start in major league baseball, how her training helps athletes on and off the field, and recognizing the difference between issues of mental preparedness and issues relating to mental health. (48 minutes)



