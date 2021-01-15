 ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 18): With Red Sox Coach Bianca Smith
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-15 00:08:44 -0600') }} other sports

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 18): With Red Sox Coach Bianca Smith

Sande Charles • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 18!

Sande Charles interviews the first black woman coach in Major League Baseball, Bianca Smith.

Smith talks about her journey to the Red Sox coaching staff, how she's spent her career proving herself and so much more!

The Sande Charles Show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to subscribe on Anchor, or select any of your preferred streaming platforms below:

Apple Podcasts

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Radio Public

Spotify

...to listen to Sande Charles Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:



