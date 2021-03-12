ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 21): An Interview with Jackie Redmond

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 21): An Interview with Jackie Redmond
The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 21!
Sande Charles sits down with one of her favorite people, Jackie Redmond, to talk about her journey from Canadian reality show contestant to her current position at the MLB and NHL Networks.
The Sande Charles Show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to subscribe on Anchor, or select any of your preferred streaming platforms below:
...to listen to Sande Charles Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)