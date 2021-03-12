ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 21): An Interview with Jackie Redmond

Sande Charles sits down with one of her favorite people, Jackie Redmond , to talk about her journey from Canadian reality show contestant to her current position at the MLB and NHL Networks.

