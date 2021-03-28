ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 22): Nurse and Cardinals Cheerleader: "Darby"

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 22): Nurse and Cardinals Cheerleader: "Darby"
The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 22!
Sande Charles sits down with Darby, and Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader who has a simultaneous career as a nurse in the East Valley. Sande and Darby discuss her path into the medical field, and her time as a dancer that led to a role with the Cardinals. They also discuss the impact of living and working in the era of Covid.
A pair of our @AZCardsCheer team went into nursing to help people, and now find themselves in the middle of helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 3, 2020
Thank you for all that you do for our community, Darby and Shasta. #AllAZ
The Sande Charles Show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to subscribe on Anchor, or select any of your preferred streaming platforms below:
...to listen to Sande Charles Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)