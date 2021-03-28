 ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 22): Nurse and Cardinals Cheerleader: "Darby"
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-28 12:09:05 -0500') }}

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 22): Nurse and Cardinals Cheerleader: "Darby"

Sande Charles • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 22!

Sande Charles sits down with Darby, and Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader who has a simultaneous career as a nurse in the East Valley. Sande and Darby discuss her path into the medical field, and her time as a dancer that led to a role with the Cardinals. They also discuss the impact of living and working in the era of Covid.

{{ article.author_name }}