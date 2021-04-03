 ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 23): An Interview with Chelsea Pezzola
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-03 01:05:24 -0500') }}

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 23): An Interview with Chelsea Pezzola

Sande Charles • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 23!

From University of Michigan star golfer to becoming a rising media star in and out of the world of golf, Chelsea Pezzola has embarked on a journey that Sande Charles is excited to help her recall.

