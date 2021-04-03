ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 23): An Interview with Chelsea Pezzola

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 23! From University of Michigan star golfer to becoming a rising media star in and out of the world of golf, Chelsea Pezzola has embarked on a journey that Sande Charles is excited to help her recall.

