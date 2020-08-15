ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 12) featuring Andres Orrego

The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 12) featuring Andres Orrego
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 12 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.
In this episode, Eric and Zach interview author Andres Orrego, who Eric has known since his days as an undergrad student at Marquette. Zach and Eric also talk about how media will fit into covering 2020 high school football season, as well as the Phoenix Suns hot streak. (76 Minutes)
