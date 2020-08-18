ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 13) featuring Eric Sorenson

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 13 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode, Eric and Zach talk about the Suns 8-0 run in the bubble in Orlando, and interview Sports360AZ.com's Eric Sorenson.

Sorenson is a longtime multimedia reporter in Arizona. He talks about how sneaking into sporting events helped pave his path into sports media, his allegiance to the Texas Christian Horned Frogs, how watching Christian Kirk in high school helped sell him on the importance of telling prep sports stories, and how Covid-19 has impacted the life of sports reporters.

Finally, the guys finish up with a discussion about Phoenix Union postponing fall sports. (83 minutes)