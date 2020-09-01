ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 14) featuring Lee Patterson

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 14 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode, Eric and Zach talk with Lee Patterson, radio host and Sports Director at KATO-AM in Safford, Arizona, and member of #TeamAZV.

Patterson is the voice of Gila Valley Prep Sports and Eastern Arizona College, and he talks about his path into sports media from his days as a multi-sport athlete in southern Arizona, as well as what it was like to go through, and recover from Covid-19. (54 minutes)