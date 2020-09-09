ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 16) feat. Ryan Felker and Doug Madoski

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 16 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode, Eric and Zach talk with two men who have been working to resurrect junior college football in Arizona in Ryan Felker, former Mesa Community College head coach, and current head coach of the Gila River Hawks, as well as Doug Madoski, former head coach of Scottsdale Community College and current head coach of both Mountain Ridge High School and the Maricopa Mustangs. Felker and Madoski discuss the goals, mission, and early success of the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference. (77 Minutes)