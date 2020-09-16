ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 17) feat. Gregg Rosenberg

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 17 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode, Eric and Zach talk with Arizona's preeminent basketball scout, Gregg Rosenberg, on his unique path into his career evaluating prep hoops talent, and what Michael Jordan and Robert Sarver have to do with it. Rosenberg talks about the evolution of basketball into being more prep-school based, and talks about some of his favorite teams adn coaches headed into the upcoming season.

After the interview, Zach and Eric talk about the upcoming high school football season. (90 minutes)