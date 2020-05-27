ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.2) An Interview with Ralph Amsden

The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.2) An Interview with Ralph Amsden
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for their second episode of their new endeavor, the Take it EZ Sports Show.
In this episode, Eric and Zach do a little football uniform/helmet talk before welcoming on ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden for a lengthy interview on a wide variety of topics. They finish up highlighting a few of the games they're excited to cover in high school football this upcoming season. (112 minutes)
