 ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.2) An Interview with Ralph Amsden
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 22:16:39 -0500') }} other sports

The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.2) An Interview with Ralph Amsden

Zach Alvira • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for their second episode of their new endeavor, the Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode, Eric and Zach do a little football uniform/helmet talk before welcoming on ArizonaVarsity Managing Editor Ralph Amsden for a lengthy interview on a wide variety of topics. They finish up highlighting a few of the games they're excited to cover in high school football this upcoming season. (112 minutes)

