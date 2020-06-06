The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.3) Interview w/ Chilly, 5A Football Chat
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for their third episode of their new endeavor, the Take it EZ Sports Show.
In this episode, Eric and Zach interview ArizonaVarsity's "Chilly," and discuss some of the standout games of the recently released 5A football schedule (80 minutes)
