ArizonaVarsity - The Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 43) Prep Hoops Playoffs, Lucas Ramirez

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for Episode 43 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. The pair ramble for a few minutes, touching on college hoops briefly, before interviewing coach Lucas Ramirez of the Saguaro High School boys basketball team that won the region in his first season. Then Zach and Eric discuss AIA high school playoffs.

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Radio Public

Spotify

iTunes

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram