ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.7) Interview with Brett Quintyne

The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.7) Interview with Brett Quintyne
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for their seventh episode of The Take it EZ Sports Show.
In this episode, Eric and Zach interview ArizonaVarsity.com's own Brett Quintyne, and discuss how pushing the start date of the school year due to COVID-19 might affect fall sports. (78 minutes)
Keep up with all the shows that are part of the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network by subscribing on iTunes.
To listen to the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:
To listen to the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below: