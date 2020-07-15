 ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 8) featuring Jordan Hamm and Sarah Kezele
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 10:50:18 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 8) featuring Jordan Hamm and Sarah Kezele

Zach Alvira • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for their eighth episode of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode, Eric and Zach interview two of Arizona's most versatile and talented sports media personalities, Jordan Hamm and Sarah Kezele. (70 minutes)

Keep up with all the shows that are part of the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network by subscribing on iTunes.

To listen to the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


To listen to the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}