The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 54): Eric = Anti-Suns-in-4, Chilly vs Ayton

Breakdown: (75 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back yet again for the latest episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity podcast network. Eric shares how his official move to Flagstaff was now that he is settled in his new place (19 seconds) before the guys get into Suns-Clipper Game 5 and bantering LA “fans.” Eric, much like he did with Sister Jean from Loyola Chicago, expresses his distaste with the “Suns in 4” guy (4:20) before they touch on Hawks-Bucks (13:40). At 14 minutes, 37 seconds, the argument between Zach and Chilly everyone was waiting for surrounding DeAndre Ayton’s importance to the Suns. Zach and Eric discuss who they believe will come out of the East (53:55), the importance of the supreme court’s decision to allow college athletes to be paid for the name, image and likeness (58:11) and that somehow leads to discussions about bad NBA 2K nicknames (1:09.45). To wrap up the show, Eric discusses what’s happenin’ in Flagstaff (1:10.40) and the guys share what their favorite thing they ate in the last week (1:13.10).