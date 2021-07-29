The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 56)

Breakdown: (64 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira return for Episode 56 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys start off by quickly eulogizing the Phoenix Suns' season, discussing the beginning of high school sports coming, and talk at length about their favorite events at the Summer Olympics. Then, Eric interviews his sister, Edie Newman, who is the youngest of the Newman siblings and spent the last two years as a Division 1 swimmer at Tulane University in New Orleans. Finally, Zach and Eric talk about the interview with Edie and discuss their favorite things they ate this week.