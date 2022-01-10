The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 74): Winter Sports in Full Swing

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breakdown: (62 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for their first episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show of the new year. The guys discuss where they’ve been the last two weeks before diving in to some high school basketball talk, including midseason tournaments returning (11:52) and some contenders in each conference, including Gilbert (14:57), Hamilton (19:34) and others (20:50). The guys also mention some contenders in girls basketball (24:58) and soccer (27:54) before Eric goes on a rant about Fantasy Football (35:27) The guys wrap up the show with Arizona Varsity’s 4A (40:00) and 5A (46:15) postseason awards before everyone’s favorite segment, the best thing they ate in the last two weeks (52:37).



