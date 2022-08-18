The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 97) AIA rules, Huskies football and dibs

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Zach and Eric are back for Episode 97, having messed up recording and uploading for last week's show.

The guys talk some of the new rules for high school sports in Arizona, as discussed by the AIA. Then they talk some of the controversy surrounding Hamilton football.

The guys finish by meandering about sports, twitter, and dibs, as well as the best thing they ate this week was.