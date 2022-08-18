 ArizonaVarsity - The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 97) AIA rules, Huskies football and dibs
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-18 18:26:48 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 97) AIA rules, Huskies football and dibs

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
Staff
@enewmanwrites
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker // Google Podcasts // Pocket Casts // Radio Public // Spotify // iTunes

Zach and Eric are back for Episode 97, having messed up recording and uploading for last week's show.

The guys talk some of the new rules for high school sports in Arizona, as discussed by the AIA. Then they talk some of the controversy surrounding Hamilton football.

The guys finish by meandering about sports, twitter, and dibs, as well as the best thing they ate this week was.

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)

Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}