The Week 3 STATE FORTY EIGHT 2021 POWER FORTY EIGHT
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top FORTY EIGHT teams in the state, regardless of division.


|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Hamilton (2-0)
|
N/A
|
3
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Williams Field (2-0)
|
N/A
|
5
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Desert Edge (2-0)
|
+1
|
7
|
Centennial (1-1)
|
-1
|
8
|
Highland (2-0)
|
N/A
|
9
|
Cactus (2-0)
|
N/A
|
10
|
Queen Creek (2-0)
|
N/A
|
11
|
Basha (2-0)
|
N/A
|
12
|
Salpointe Catholic (1-0)
|
N/A
|
13
|
Chaparral (1-1)
|
N/A
|
14
|
Horizon (2-0)
|
+1
|
15
|
Mesa Mountain View (2-0)
|
-1
|
16
|
Campo Verde (1-1)
|
+3
|
17
|
Millennium (1-1)
|
+5
|
18
|
Mountain Pointe (2-0)
|
+2
|
19
|
Sandra Day O'Connor (1-1)
|
+6
|
20
|
Sunrise Mountain (1-1)
|
-4
|
21
|
American Leadership- Queen Creek (1-1)
|
+2
|
22
|
Brophy (1-1)
|
-4
|
23
|
Notre Dame Prep (1-1)
|
+3
|
24
|
Red Mountain (2-0)
|
+5
|
25
|
Desert Ridge (1-1)
|
+10
|
26
|
Casteel (1-1)
|
+2
|
27
|
Marana (2-0)
|
Unranked
|
28
|
Desert View (2-0)
|
Unranked
|
29
|
Cienega (1-1)
|
+2
|
30
|
Sunnyslope (1-1)
|
+6
|
31
|
Casa Grande (2-0)
|
+3
|
32
|
Verrado (1-1)
|
-8
|
33
|
Shadow Ridge (2-0)
|
+6
|
34
|
Corona del Sol (0-2)
|
-13
|
35
|
Mesquite (1-1)
|
+2
|
36
|
Cesar Chavez (2-0)
|
+6
|
37
|
Maricopa (2-0)
|
Unranked
|
38
|
Paradise Valley (2-0)
|
+3
|
39
|
Ironwood Ridge (1-1)
|
-12
|
40
|
Desert Mountain (1-1)
|
-7
|
41
|
Pinnacle (0-2)
|
-9
|
42
|
Boulder Creek (0-2)
|
-11
|
43
|
Willow Canyon (1-1)
|
N/A
|
44
|
Valley Vista (0-1)
|
N/A
|
45
|
Higley (0-2)
|
-28
|
46
|
Mountain Ridge (1-1)
|
Unranked
|
47
|
Buena (1-1)
|
-7
|
48
|
Raymond Kellis (2-0)
|
N/A
