ArizonaVarsity - Tolleson hires Rich Wellbrock as next head football coach

The Tolleson Union High School Governing Board on Tuesday approved the hire of Rich Wellbrock as the Tolleson Union Wolves' football coach.

After more than a year off from coaching, Wellbrock said he did not have 'the itch' to get back into the profession until the job at Tolleson came open once Roy Lopez resigned and moved to Desert Ridge. Wellbrock's familiarity with the program and ties to the area made the Wolves a great fit, he said.

"They have a very strong administrative team, and it's a place I know. The community is so great, and so many generations have been through there that really made the job appealing so it felt like it was time. It made me want to coach again and I'm excited," he said.

Wellbrock stepped down from his last coaching position in 2019 after two seasons leading Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee, reaching the quarterfinals in his first season and falling to eventual-champion Chandler. His last season, 1-9 in 2019, was negatively affected due to scandal by an assistant coach.

“During his time at Mountain Pointe as the head football coach he was able to work with students from all backgrounds and taught them to respect the game,” Mountain Pointe Athletic Director Aaron Frana said in an email to Zach Alvira of the Ahwatukee Foothills News. “We wished coach Wellbrock the best in his future coaching endeavors and thank him for the work he has put in the last two years with our student athletes.”

Before Mountain Pointe, Wellbrock coached Desert Edge for several seasons, including a Division III state championship run in 2015. He was also a Tolleson coach in the late 2000's. His experience with the West Valley schools gives him insight into the football and overall athletic culture in the area.

"I know a lot of the coaches and the environment, and what makes the kids tick over there. And I feel like it's going to be a great situation to put a staff together as well as for our kids," Wellbrock said.

Tolleson Union football did not play a 2020 season, as the district canceled fall sports for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains unclear when and if the team will be able to participate in on-field activities.

Wellbrock has begun calling, emailing and zooming parents and players, as well as hiring staff to fill out his coaching roster. He will get in touch with as much of the team as possible online until the Wolves can hopefully return to the field for practice and games.

"I'm ready to get started," he said.

