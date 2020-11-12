ArizonaVarsity - Ty Perry and Daylen Batchan: The Best QB/WR Duo You Haven't Heard Of

A high-octane Estrella Foothills offense finds itself enjoying the connection between senior quarterback Ty Perry and senior receiver Daylen Batchan more than even the two players might have expected. Batchan's 40 receptions lead 4A, and 736 yards and 10 TDs through six games are both third in all of Arizona. Thus, of Perry's 1,485 passing yards - third in 4A and fifth overall - Batchan accounds for nearly half.

Estrella Foothills 2021 WR/FS Daylen Batchan (Eric Newman)

The pair's connection stems from middle school, playing seventh-grade football for the Wolves' feeder program. Playing Jr. Wolves football, the two always enjoyed playing together. Even as youth uniforms led to varsity jackets, pads, cheerleaders and a crowd on Friday nights, not too much has changed. It's still just Ty and Daylen throwing and catching the ball. “You never really think about that when you’re playing seventh-grade football, that we’re going to be seniors one day doing this on the varsity level, and it’s just staying true to who we always have been," Batchan said. The extent to which their connection would lead to high volume stats though was evident in the first TD connection in the opening game of the 2020 season, a 26-6 victory over Kellis.

Estrella Foothills QB Ty Perry's Film

A moment of clarity actually came from a broken play, as Perry fumbled a snap and found himself trying to create anything positive out of the down. "I guess that’s when I found out Daylen was good at the scramble drill. He just started running around and finding open grass, and all I had to do was throw it up there and he found it," Perry said. "And I think that’s when I said to myself, ‘Daylen’s going to be legit this year.'" A quick look at the stat sheet might suggest these statistics came out of nowhere. Batchan had just over 100 yards and a single receiving score as a junior. Coach Derek Wahlstrom disputes that claim, though. Rather, he credits the pair's work ethic and seizing of opportunity that did not exist before. Perry was the starting quarterback as a junior, but fell to injury during the season, cutting his statistics. A full, healthy season has proven his production. Meanwhile, Wahlstrom said his 2019 defensive scheme and roster necessitated Batchan to play nearly every snap as free safety, limiting his opportunity on the offensive end. Now, as Batchan has improved his conditioning and Wahlstrom has found more depth on the defensive side, Batchan can focus more on dominating on offense.

ICYMI: The Wolves offense was unstoppable behind 4 receiving TDs from Daylen Batchan!
Estrella Foothills: 48

Lake Havasu: 28



— Arizona Prep Spotlight (@AZPrepSpotlight) November 9, 2020

"As the season has developed we’ve found some guys to play more and give him a rest on defense so he can go out and do the things he’s done as a receiver," Wahlstrom said. And, the pair's production has been part of the recent offensive surge by the Wolves. Estrella Foothills scored 47 and 48 points in a pair of victories over Buckeye Union and Lake Havasu City to even its record at 3-3. One more game is guaranteed, a week 7 road contest at Deer Valley. A win over the Skyhawks would clinch the 4A Southwest Region and, hopefully for the Wolves, a spot in the 4A conference playoffs. Seedings and playoff spots notwithstanding, the Wolves have a chance to complete a preseason goal and hang a banner for a region title. “All season we’ve been preaching that even with some losses what we’re aiming for is still in front of us," Batchan said. "We’re at the point now where we can be proud of, so we've just got to do what we can in week 7.