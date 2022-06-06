UofA High School 7's Preview 6.6.22

University of Arizona's first high school 7v7s, and big man event of the summer takes place today, and it looks to be a competitive with about 25 teams including one from Cali. Headlining the list of teams will be Chandler who won Arizona State's 7's tourney last week and Centennial who last week won Arizona Christian's tourney. For the big man competition I'd expect Chandler, and Hamilton to compete for the crown, but Liberty or Centennial could make a run, and Mountain Pointe got some dudes. Don't sleep on Will Way from Pusch Ridge! Anyways lets take a look at some of players who you can expect to see participating in 7's.

There will be plenty of talent on hand with Chandler's Dylan Raiola fresh off Elite 11, and his pair of 6'3 pass catcher's WR Jaxon Branch, and TE Kaden Anderson. Centennial will have QB Steven Urquiza, and dynamic 2 way athletes Kenny Worthy, and Aaron Monroe.

QB room is gonna be heavy with guys like Liberty's shifty Navi Bruzon, Chris Arviso from Mountain Pointe, Adam Damante ALA GN, and Sunnyslope's Luke Moga who just dazzled at Elite 11 yesterday! .

Receivers to watch ALA GN's duo of Brandon Phelps & Tyton Slade, sticky finger Jaylen Johnson from Liberty, Andrue Cannon the TE from St Mary's, Sabino's Brothers Shamar Berryhill and Savaughn Berryhill, Snowflake is making the trip and brining long 6'2+ receiver Davyn McCray, and Hamilton's combo of Jaxon Haynes and Legend Bernard who are always looking to turn DB's around will be ready to work.

Some 2 way athletes to look for Sunnyslope will have a pair in Chris Castillo and new to the valley Keynon Clark, Cooper Leduc of Hamilton, Mountain Pointe's Izaac Patterson, Sabino's Dominik Parsons, Snowflake playmaker Lance Christensen, and uniquely a pair of QB's that will turn around and jump in on defense Cameron Hackworth from Sabino and St Mary's David Galindo.

Defensive guys that can turn the tide of any 7s game Chandler DB Orion Kupu, LB Gary Tucker Mountain Pointe, Cooper Rapier DB/Ni Snowflake, and St Mary's DB PJ Lewis.