ArizonaVarsity - Valley Christian Hopes New Facilities Help Student Athletes Level Up

Valley Christian High School is located on the western edge of Chandler. The sports teams there are called the Trojans and they compete at the 3A level for AIA sports competition. They have been a big part of my coverage of sports here in the valley and have always made me feel welcome whenever I step on the ever growing campus. When you first walk into the athletic office the first thing you notice right in front of you is the brand new weight room. A wall was blown out to make it deeper, you can still smell the newness of the weights and is kept in pristine condition.

Expanded & Much More Modern With Pictures Of Athletic Alumni On The Right Side.

"I'm looking forward to current and future Trojans to coming in here and getting bigger and faster. This room is going to help us develop the athleticism that will take us over the top," said Athletic Director Greg Haagsma. Haagsma is also the outstanding boys basketball coach at the school with well over 500 victories and six state championships most recently winning it all in 2019. When looking at the numerous state titles, I agree and think that the more modern facility will help even more.

I'm a big believer in the student athlete concept and part of my reason for my visit was also to take a look at the ever expanding campus. Yes athletic facilities are important, but classroom technology is vital to a schools success as well. Bryan Winfrey is a 2004 graduate of the school holds the position of Director of Communications & Marketing for the school. He is very active in the community and truly believes in his alma mater.

The first floor of the newest two story academic building on the VC campus

"We have named the first floor of this new building after one of our beloved teachers. He meant a lot to this school and was quite special to many of the faculty and alumni," Winfrey said. The graduating classes at Valley Christian are usually under 100 students and I mentioned they truly have a family atmosphere. As the campus expands and potentially more buildings are built and finished Valley Christian is truly producing leaders of tomorrow. "We want to look for opportunities to treat our high school students like college students. It can enhance their experience while in high school with greater opportunities to compete, perform, and learn" said Winfrey.