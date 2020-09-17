But, like the rest of the country, Verrado’s preseason preparation was halted by COVID-19.

Verrado football will look to take what it did at the end of 2019 and make a habit out of it. The Vipers won their final three regular-season games last season en route to the playoffs.

“We’re still not able to tackle each other or make contact, so we can’t have the kids compete against each other. So once the restrictions loosen up, the excitement will be back up,” said coach Shawn Copeland. “And then I think we’ll be ready to really get after it.”

Verrado’s offense, and team in general, flows as running back Logan Gingg does. The senior rushed for 1,412 yards and 20 TDs last season.

“He’s the No. 1 game changer on our team. Everybody else needs to fulfill their role and make plays, and he is the one that can be the difference between wins and losses,” Copeland said.

As for who will be handing him the ball, there is a three-way competition with no clear front-runner for the starting quarterback spot. Copeland will likely

The job should be relatively simple for whoever gets the nod, though.

“We need to have a guy that can hand the ball off and when teams stack the box, throw it over top of the defenders,” Copeland said.

The line is Verrado’s most impactful preseason unknown. Of 2019’s five starters, only one - Jager Stigsell - remains on the roster. Copeland said there are several seniors with good size and athleticism, that are simply lacking varsity experience.

The team is still hindered in practice by COVID-19 precautions. Contact is limited, and linemen are not able to fully experience blocking defenders in a game-like situation. However, if they can learn and improve quickly, with Gingg expecting another stellar individual season, Verrado could be tough to stop.

“It’s still coming together and not where we want it to be yet. But if they come along we can be pretty good,” Copeland said.

And Gingg said he has faith in whatever quarterback and offensive linemen start week 1.

“I know after coming off a strong season last year, we’re expected to have another strong running offense, and we’re going to be balanced, so I’m sure we’ll have another productive year,” Gingg said.



