WEEKLY BLOG: 11/1/19

At the midway point of the season, Mountain View walked off the field at Phoenix College with a record of 1-4. A tight first half (6-3) against Brophy Prep went south in next 24 minutes with a 26-3 defeat.

A combination of factors have helped the Toros make a return to the 6A Conference playoffs.

For starters, Mountain View plays in the East Valley Region, which isn't as difficult from top to bottom as most of the other 6A leagues. The Toros dominated Mesa, Westwood, and Skyline by a 140-14 count. Mountain View did take a loss to region champ Red Mountain in Week 9.

The new Open playoff benefits the Toros as well. While the one-time powerhouse (kids, ask your dads about those guys) won't be playing games in the Super-8, having three or four teams taken out of the 6A playoffs lowers the bar below 16.

And then of course, there's what's taken place on the field. Mountain View has a senior quarterback in Brandon Nieto that got a couple starts late last season and has been consistent this year. Coming off back-to-back 300-yard games, Nieto continued that upward trend with a productive first half in a 42-0 victory at Dobson to even up the Toros' record.

Mountain View started the night holding on to the No. 16 ranking (after Open teams were factored out). The Toros likely cemented another week of practice. Gridiron Arizona is projecting Mountain View as a 15 seed in next week's playoffs.

"We felt that if we won this game, we had a pretty good shot of getting in," Mountain View head coach Mike Fell said. "We thought if we took care of business, we had a shot."

Taking care of business is exactly what the Toros did in the opening quarter. It started with two completions by Nieto for 56 yards to get Mountain View (5-5 overall, 4-1 6A East Valley Region) inside the 10-yard line. From there, the quarterback bulled his way up the middle to start the scoring before the game was a minute old.

A defensive stop, followed by a high snap on a punt (which went 19 yards), gave the Toros the ball at the Dobson 30-yard line. Senior running back Joe Ball, who later left the game with a leg injury, scored his fifth touchdown of the season on a draw play.

Nieto dialed deep to 6-3 wide receiver Ethan Davidson on the next possession. He was knocked out of bounds at the 2-yard line and Nieto called his own number for another rushing touchdown.

The barrage continued with Joey Syrek recovering a Mustang fumble and returning it to the Dobson 30-yard line. Nieto connected with Cash Clark to cap a 28-point opening quarter.