WEEKLY BLOG: 8/30/19

We're only two weeks into the season, but it's time to give serious consideration to the Red Mountain football team as a viable candidate for the first Open Division tournament, or as we call it here at Arizona Varsity, The Ocho.

When you click on the above link, you'll see that not one of the five so-called "experts" (of which I am one) have predicted the Mountain Lions as one of the eight that will be selected for the state championship bracket at the end of the season (which are determined by computers).

During a 59-27 rout of Cesar Chavez Friday night on a 105-degree evening in East Mesa, Red Mountain (2-0) scored on eight of its 13 possessions with seven of those resulting in touchdowns. The Mountain Lions have a balanced offense with a pair of backs in Deonce Elliott and Ty McElroy. They have a mobile quarterback in Hyrum Boren that didn't turn the ball over. Red Mountain has a deep fleet of receivers (eight different players caught passes) with one, Ramses Rivera, appropriately nicknamed "Rocket". The offense didn't just score touchdowns in every quarter, it scored two TDs in every quarter.



And then there's the defense, which starts with the pass rush. Tre Smith got to the quarterback for 1.5 sacks and the team now has 10 through the first two weeks. The best player on the field, junior safety George Ramirez, brought the Red Sea into a frenzy with a pick-six shortly before halftime to open up what was a close game into a 31-14 advantage at the break.

As we all know, there are three aspects to the game of football and RMHS clearly had the edge in special teams. The Lions scored two of their first-half touchdowns due to breakdowns in the Cesar Chavez punting game. A bounced snap to the punter gave him no time to kick before Ramirez wrapped him up at his own 21-yard line. Later, a low punt bounced off the back of a Champions' lineman and Red Mountain started that possession at the CCHS 36-yard line. Both were converted into touchdowns.

It's a Red Mountain squad that prides itself on teamwork as it was uttered by head coach Mike Peterson after the game. The hallway of the field house was recently redecorated and a pair of Red Mountain jerseys hang in glass. Both have the numeral 1 on it. Where a player's name would go, a black one reads "Together" and a white uniform displays "Team".



"We pride ourselves on playing together," Peterson said. "We spread the ball around. We play lots of kids."

Of course, it helps to get some breaks as well. That's exactly what the Lions got on their first possession, when Boren took off for a run and shortly before he reached the goal line, the ball was popped out by a Cesar Chavez defender, and landed in the arms of receiver Daniel Butler in the end zone.

Cesar Chavez (1-1) matched that score with a big play on its second play from scrimmage. A short slant pass from Lucas Arnds to Deavon Crawford turned into a 75-yard touchdown as Crawford caught it in stride and then turned on the jets.

