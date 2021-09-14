Week 3 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Top 15.
GAME OF SEPT. 16, 2021:
|
Salpointe (1-0)
|
|
at Cienega (1-1)
|
GAMES OF SEPT. 17, 2021:
|
Brophy (1-1)
|
|
at Basha (2-0)
|
|
Centennial (1-1)
|
|
at Mountain Ridge (1-1)
|
|
Chaparral (1-1)
|
|
at Higley (0-2)
|
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
|
at Sunrise Mountain (1-1)
|
|
Tolleson (0-2)
|
|
at Pinnacle (0-2)
|
|
Red Mountain (2-0)
|
|
at Corona del Sol (0-2)
|
|
Dobson (1-1)
|
|
at Desert Ridge (1-1)
|
|
Desert Vista (0-1)
|
|
at Mesa (1-1)
|
|
Mesa Mountain View (2-0)
|
|
at Skyline (0-2)
|
|
Marana (2-0)
|
|
at Tucson (0-1)
|
|
Shadow Ridge (2-0)
|
|
at Westwood (1-1)
|
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
|
at O'Connor (1-1)
|
|
Bishop Gorman (NV) (3-0)
|
|
at Hamilton (2-0)
|
|
Perry (1-1)
|
|
at Mountain Pointe (2-0)
|
|
Boulder Creek (0-2)
|
|
at Millennium (1-1)
|
|
La Joya (0-2)
|
|
at Westview (0-2)
|
|
Valley Vista (0-1)
|
|
at Willow Canyon (1-1)
|
|
Cibola (0-2)
|
|
at Trevor Browne (2-0)
|
|
Copper Canyon (1-1)
|
|
at Camelback (0-2)
|
|
Alhambra (0-2)
|
|
at North (1-1)
|
|
Cactus Shadows (0-2)
|
|
at Coconino (0-0)
|
|
Desert Mountain (1-1)
|
|
at Arcadia (1-1)
|
|
Marcos de Niza (1-1)
|
|
at McClintock (0-2)
|
|
Paradise Valley (1-1)
|
|
at Sunnyside (1-1)
|
|
Greenway (2-0)
|
|
at Sunnyslope (1-1)
|
|
Agua Fria (2-0)
|
|
at Kofa (0-1)
|
|
Canyon View (0-2)
|
|
at Vista Grande (1-0)
|
|
Moon Valley (0-1)
|
|
at Independence (0-1)
|
|
Kellis (2-0)
|
|
at St. Mary's (0-2)
|
|
Sierra Linda (1-1)
|
|
at West Point (0-2)
|
|
Campo Verde (1-1)
|
|
at Ironwood Ridge (1-1)
|
|
Gilbert (0-2)
|
|
at Fairfax (0-2)
|
|
Horizon (2-0)
|
|
at Desert Edge (2-0)
|
|
Casa Grande (2-0)
|
|
at Maricopa (2-0)
|
|
Nogales (1-0)
|
|
at Cholla (1-1)
|
|
Rincon (0-2)
|
|
at Maryvale (0-2)
|
|
Sahuaro (0-1)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (0-1)
|
|
Peoria (1-1)
|
|
at Ironwood (0-2)
|
|
Apollo (1-0)
|
|
at Glendale (1-1)
|
|
Lee Williams (1-1)
|
|
at North Canyon (1-1)
|
