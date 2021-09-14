 ArizonaVarsity - Week 3 Schedule for 6A & 5A
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 09:52:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A Top 15.

GAME OF SEPT. 16, 2021:

Salpointe (1-0)


at Cienega (1-1)


GAMES OF SEPT. 17, 2021:

Brophy (1-1)


at Basha (2-0)


Centennial (1-1)


at Mountain Ridge (1-1)


Chaparral (1-1)


at Higley (0-2)


Liberty (2-0)


at Sunrise Mountain (1-1)


Tolleson (0-2)


at Pinnacle (0-2)


Red Mountain (2-0)


at Corona del Sol (0-2)


Dobson (1-1)


at Desert Ridge (1-1)


Desert Vista (0-1)


at Mesa (1-1)


Mesa Mountain View (2-0)


at Skyline (0-2)


Marana (2-0)


at Tucson (0-1)


Shadow Ridge (2-0)


at Westwood (1-1)


Chandler (2-0)


at O'Connor (1-1)


Bishop Gorman (NV) (3-0)


at Hamilton (2-0)


Perry (1-1)


at Mountain Pointe (2-0)


Boulder Creek (0-2)


at Millennium (1-1)


La Joya (0-2)


at Westview (0-2)


Valley Vista (0-1)


at Willow Canyon (1-1)


Cibola (0-2)


at Trevor Browne (2-0)


Copper Canyon (1-1)


at Camelback (0-2)


Alhambra (0-2)


at North (1-1)


Cactus Shadows (0-2)


at Coconino (0-0)


Desert Mountain (1-1)


at Arcadia (1-1)


Marcos de Niza (1-1)


at McClintock (0-2)


Paradise Valley (1-1)


at Sunnyside (1-1)


Greenway (2-0)


at Sunnyslope (1-1)


Agua Fria (2-0)


at Kofa (0-1)


Canyon View (0-2)


at Vista Grande (1-0)


Moon Valley (0-1)


at Independence (0-1)


Kellis (2-0)


at St. Mary's (0-2)


Sierra Linda (1-1)


at West Point (0-2)


Campo Verde (1-1)


at Ironwood Ridge (1-1)


Gilbert (0-2)


at Fairfax (0-2)


Horizon (2-0)


at Desert Edge (2-0)


Casa Grande (2-0)


at Maricopa (2-0)


Nogales (1-0)


at Cholla (1-1)


Rincon (0-2)


at Maryvale (0-2)


Sahuaro (0-1)


at Marana Mountain View (0-1)


Peoria (1-1)


at Ironwood (0-2)


Apollo (1-0)


at Glendale (1-1)


Lee Williams (1-1)


at North Canyon (1-1)


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

Support our sponsors:


AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}