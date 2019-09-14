Thunder defense rises to the occasion with 4 interceptions

WEEKLY BLOG: 9/13/19 Desert Vista has been a unanimous selection among the staff at Arizona Varsity to make the Open Division postseason tournament. On Friday night, it was time for the defense to rise to the challenge in the Thunder's first game against Arizona competition. And it did. Led by a secondary that intercepted four passes and a front seven that sacked the quarterback three times, Desert Vista allowed Valley Vista to hang around early, before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 41-7 road victory. "Defense played great tonight," Desert Vista head coach Dan Hinds said. "Coach (Bob) Wakefield, my defensive coordinator, worked on some new concepts over the bye and we've liked what we've seen." Desert Vista struck first on a 99-degree evening in Surprise as senior quarterback Parker Navarro, who extended the drive with a run on 4th-and-1 rolled to his right and fired a dart to tight end Braeden Belnap in the end zone.



Desert Vista tight end Braeden Belnap leaps for his first touchdown catch of the year. It came on a pass from Parker Navarro from 19 yards out.

"I love playing football and this brotherhood is something else," Belnap, who also plays linebacker, said. "We push, grind, and get better together."

Valley Vista crossed midfield twice in the opening quarter, but had consecutive drives end with interceptions. It would be a continuing theme on this Friday the 13th. Desert Vista awards a turnover belt on the sideline and it got a lot of use. The first two interceptions were by juniors Taron Thomas (9) and Troy Allen (10). "I just read his hips," Allen said. "It ws a deep zone so I dropped back and he overthrew it."



It's an experienced group of players on offense for Desert Vista (2-1). It's also a balanced offense. Senior running back Tyson Grubbs had an 88-yard run erased due to a holding penalty, but later, his younger brother Devon (a sophomore) went to the right side, used his elusiveness and speed, and scored a 21-yard touchdown. Valley Vista (2-1) had the ball just once in the second quarter, but it lasted eight minutes and 18 plays. Junior quarterback Burton Delay called his own number on 4th-and-9 from the 19-yard line and got the first down after an 11-yard scamper. But in the next three plays, the Monsoon went backwards three yards and they missed a field goal attempt to keep the score at 14-0 at the half. Desert Vista received the second half kick and methodically moved down the field and gaining first downs. The Thunder increased the lead to 20-0 when Devon Grubbs took a pitch to the right and went eight yards for his second TD of the game. After knocking on the door so many times, the Monsoon finally broke through late in the third quarter. Delay scored on a quarterback keeper to the left to keep VVHS in the game at 20-7. The Thunder tried to put the game away, but fumbled inside the Valley Vista 10-yard line. That gave the Monsoon the ball back down two scores with less than 11 minutes to play. But that was as close as Valley Vista would get. Moments later, junior Michael Thomas stepped in front of a pass and ran it back 10 yards untouched for a touchdown. This was Thomas' first action of the season. He got the start and showed the coaches what he's capable of.

On the next drive, Thomas Lopez intercepted a pass that was tipped by Taron Thomas. Lopez is, you guessed it, another junior. All four interceptions for the Thunder were grabbed by members of the Class of 2021.



The Thunder quickly showed its explosiveness as Tyson Grubbs got free along the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown (no flags this time). He ended up with 120 yards on the night. Following a punt by Valley Vista, DVHS had another one-play drive as Navarro, who received an offer from Western New Mexico after the game, dialed up a long pass for Elijah Ervin. The 65-yard play closed out the scoring and was Ervin's fifth touchdown of the season. "We've got a lot of weapons," Hinds said. "Our timing is getting better. We've got some guys that can really play on the offensive side of the ball." That 65-yard bomb came with the score 34-7 and less than five minutes remaining in the game. Let's just say Valley Vista head coach Josh Sekoch didn't take too kindly to it. "Classless at the end of the game," Sekoch said. "Character matters; you don't throw that." Desert Vista has scored at least 35 points in each of its first three games. The Thunder had also allowed at least 34 in its first two, but put the clamps down in this one when Valley Vista threatened. In addition to the interceptions, Desert Vista got sacks from seniors Belnap, Zack McGinnis, and Jacob Caldarelli. The chemistry is strong with this group from Ahwatukee. There was some questionable officiating in the Thunder's 37-35 loss to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) on Aug. 31. Notre Dame is ranked No. 22 nationally by MaxPreps. "When you lose a close game to a top-ranked team in California, and then you have a bye week," Hinds said. "Fortunately, these guys have a very strong brotherhood and it's going to get better each week." Desert Vista hosts North (0-4) next Friday followed by a big one against Highland. A bright spot for Valley Vista was the run game. Senior Yazid Tyler pounded away all night and finished with 103 yards on his 22 carries. He started the season as the No. 3 running back but has elevated himself to the starter. This was a step up in caliber of opponent for the Monsoon, who opened with wins against Westwood and Trevor Browne. Before region play starts, VVHS still has a game against Pinnacle. "We want to win the Southwest Region," Sekoch said. "You have to come in a little bit battle tested." It shouldn't be difficult for the Monsoon players to put this one behind them, because it is now Willow Week. The rivalry between the two oldest schools in Surprise is next week at Willow Canyon (2-1). There is a traveling trophy that has resided in the Valley Vista weight room since the Monsoon reclaimed it last year. Valley Vista leads the series 8-4 and has won every game since 2011. "Next week is our biggest game of the year," Sekoch said. "Our goal is as long as I coach here, that trophy stays here at Valley Vista."





Thunder 41, Monsoon 7 Desert Vista

7 7 6 21 41 Valley Vista

0 0 7 0

7

