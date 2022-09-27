News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-27 09:53:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 5 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com


GAMES OF SEPT. 29, 2022:

Desert Vista (1-3)


at Mountain Pointe (2-2)


Dobson (0-4)


at Skyline (4-0)


Mesa (1-3)


at Camelback (2-2)


Sunnyslope (2-2)


at Ironwood (1-3)


Gilbert (3-1)


at Campo Verde (2-1)


Deer Valley (0-4)


at Cactus Shadows (2-2)


GAMES OF SEPT. 30, 2022:

Game is at Central HS

Notre Dame (3-1)


Brophy (1-3)


Mesa Mountain View (1-3)


at Chaparral (2-2)


Hamilton (3-1)


at Highland (3-1)


Horizon (1-2)


at Pinnacle (2-1)


Liberty (3-0)


at Saguaro (2-2)


Cactus (2-2)


at Basha (4-0)


Tolleson (1-3)


at Casteel (4-0)


Red Mountain (3-1)


at Chandler (4-0)


Mesquite (1-3)


at Perry (3-1)


Cibola (1-3)


at Yuma Catholic (3-0)


Corona del Sol (3-1)


at Shadow Ridge (0-4)


Willow Canyon (3-0)


at Valley Vista (3-1)


Westview (1-3)


at La Joya (0-4)


Buckeye (4-0)


at Cesar Chavez (2-2)


Queen Creek (2-2)


at Desert Ridge (1-3)


Boulder Creek (3-1)


at Sunrise Mountain (2-2)


Williams Field (2-2)


at Centennial (3-1)


Millennium (3-1)


at O'Connor (3-1)


North (0-4)


at South Mountain (2-2)


Maryvale (0-3)


at Trevor Browne (4-0)


Westwood (1-3)


at Marana (3-0)


West Point (2-2)


at Agua Fria (1-3)


Apollo (1-3)


at Copper Canyon (1-3)


Northwest Christian (1-2)


at Canyon View (2-2)


North Canyon (0-4)


at Goldwater (3-1)


ALA-Gilbert North (3-1)


at ALA-Queen Creek (3-1)


Higley (3-0)


at Casa Grande (3-1)


Flowing Wells (1-2)


at Desert View (0-2)


Marana Mountain View (0-3)


at Nogales (0-3)


Sunnyside (1-2)


at Ironwood Ridge (0-3)


Cienega (1-2)


at Desert Edge (3-1)


Tucson (2-1)


at Catalina Foothills (1-2)


Kellis (0-3)


at Fairfax (2-2)


Washington (0-3)


at Paradise Valley (3-1)


Central (3-1)


at Alhambra (1-3)


Maricopa (0-4)


at Combs (2-2)


Benjamin Franklin (0-3)


at McClintock (1-3)


Arcadia (3-1)


at Desert Mountain (4-0)


