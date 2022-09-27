Week 5 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per ArizonaVarsity.com
GAMES OF SEPT. 29, 2022:
Desert Vista (1-3)
at Mountain Pointe (2-2)
Dobson (0-4)
at Skyline (4-0)
Mesa (1-3)
at Camelback (2-2)
Sunnyslope (2-2)
at Ironwood (1-3)
Gilbert (3-1)
at Campo Verde (2-1)
Deer Valley (0-4)
at Cactus Shadows (2-2)
GAMES OF SEPT. 30, 2022:
Notre Dame (3-1)
Brophy (1-3)
Mesa Mountain View (1-3)
at Chaparral (2-2)
Hamilton (3-1)
at Highland (3-1)
Horizon (1-2)
at Pinnacle (2-1)
Liberty (3-0)
at Saguaro (2-2)
Cactus (2-2)
at Basha (4-0)
Tolleson (1-3)
at Casteel (4-0)
Red Mountain (3-1)
at Chandler (4-0)
Mesquite (1-3)
at Perry (3-1)
Cibola (1-3)
at Yuma Catholic (3-0)
Corona del Sol (3-1)
at Shadow Ridge (0-4)
Willow Canyon (3-0)
at Valley Vista (3-1)
Westview (1-3)
at La Joya (0-4)
Buckeye (4-0)
at Cesar Chavez (2-2)
Queen Creek (2-2)
at Desert Ridge (1-3)
Boulder Creek (3-1)
at Sunrise Mountain (2-2)
Williams Field (2-2)
at Centennial (3-1)
Millennium (3-1)
at O'Connor (3-1)
North (0-4)
at South Mountain (2-2)
Maryvale (0-3)
at Trevor Browne (4-0)
Westwood (1-3)
at Marana (3-0)
West Point (2-2)
at Agua Fria (1-3)
Apollo (1-3)
at Copper Canyon (1-3)
Northwest Christian (1-2)
at Canyon View (2-2)
North Canyon (0-4)
at Goldwater (3-1)
ALA-Gilbert North (3-1)
at ALA-Queen Creek (3-1)
Higley (3-0)
at Casa Grande (3-1)
Flowing Wells (1-2)
at Desert View (0-2)
Marana Mountain View (0-3)
at Nogales (0-3)
Sunnyside (1-2)
at Ironwood Ridge (0-3)
Cienega (1-2)
at Desert Edge (3-1)
Tucson (2-1)
at Catalina Foothills (1-2)
Kellis (0-3)
at Fairfax (2-2)
Washington (0-3)
at Paradise Valley (3-1)
Central (3-1)
at Alhambra (1-3)
Maricopa (0-4)
at Combs (2-2)
Benjamin Franklin (0-3)
at McClintock (1-3)
Arcadia (3-1)
at Desert Mountain (4-0)
