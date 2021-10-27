 ArizonaVarsity - Week 9 Schedule for 6A & 5A
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 18:24:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 9 Schedule for 6A & 5A

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.

GAME OF OCT. 28, 2021:

South Mountain (2-5)


at Goldwater (2-5)


GAMES OF OCT. 29, 2021:

Cibola (3-4)


at Kofa (0-7)


Trevor Browne (6-1)


at North (4-3)


Game is at Central HS

Centennial (3-4)


Brophy (5-2)


Pinnacle (3-4)


at Liberty (5-2)


Corona del Sol (2-5)


at Dobson (2-4)


Tucson (1-6)


at Mesa (2-5)


Westwood (4-3)


at Skyline (1-6)


Desert Ridge (3-4)


at Williams Field (5-2)


Perry (2-6)


at Higley (1-6)


Queen Creek (6-1)


at Red Mountain (6-1)


Casteel (4-3)


at Chandler (7-0)


Highland (6-1)


at Hamilton (7-0)


Boulder Creek (2-5)


at Shadow Ridge (4-3)


Valley Vista (3-4)


at O'Connor (3-4)


Basha (8-0)


at Cesar Chavez (5-2)


Desert Vista (3-4)


at Mesa Mountain View (6-1)


Alhambra (0-7)


at North Canyon (1-6)


Maryvale (0-7)


at Apollo (5-2)


Central (4-2)


at Camelback (5-2)


Sunnyslope (4-3)


at Desert Mountain (6-1)


Paradise Valley (2-6)


at McClintock (1-5)


Independence (1-5)


at Canyon View (4-3)


West Point (2-5)


at Kellis (5-2)


Campo Verde (3-4)


at Saguaro (6-1)


Notre Dame (5-2)


at Gilbert (3-4)


Maricopa (2-5)


at Horizon (6-1)


Cienega (4-3)


at Sunnyside (4-3)


Rincon/University (1-6)


at Ironwood Ridge (3-4)


Marana (6-1)


at Nogales (3-4)


Buena (3-4)


at Salpointe (5-2)


Cholla (1-4)


at Marana Mountain View (2-5)


Game is at Tucson HS

Desert View (6-1)


Flowing Wells (3-5)


Sunrise Mountain (4-3)


at Desert Edge (5-2)


Millennium (3-4)

at Fairfax (1-6)

Verrado (6-1)

at Ironwood (2-5)

