Week 9 Schedule for 6A & 5A
Rankings per the ArizonaVarsity.com Top 15.
GAME OF OCT. 28, 2021:
|
South Mountain (2-5)
|
|
at Goldwater (2-5)
|
GAMES OF OCT. 29, 2021:
|
Cibola (3-4)
|
|
at Kofa (0-7)
|
|
Trevor Browne (6-1)
|
|
at North (4-3)
|
|
Centennial (3-4)
|
|
Brophy (5-2)
|
|
Pinnacle (3-4)
|
|
at Liberty (5-2)
|
|
Corona del Sol (2-5)
|
|
at Dobson (2-4)
|
|
Tucson (1-6)
|
|
at Mesa (2-5)
|
|
Westwood (4-3)
|
|
at Skyline (1-6)
|
|
Desert Ridge (3-4)
|
|
at Williams Field (5-2)
|
|
Perry (2-6)
|
|
at Higley (1-6)
|
|
Queen Creek (6-1)
|
|
at Red Mountain (6-1)
|
|
Casteel (4-3)
|
|
at Chandler (7-0)
|
|
Highland (6-1)
|
|
at Hamilton (7-0)
|
|
Boulder Creek (2-5)
|
|
at Shadow Ridge (4-3)
|
|
Valley Vista (3-4)
|
|
at O'Connor (3-4)
|
|
Basha (8-0)
|
|
at Cesar Chavez (5-2)
|
|
Desert Vista (3-4)
|
|
at Mesa Mountain View (6-1)
|
|
Alhambra (0-7)
|
|
at North Canyon (1-6)
|
|
Maryvale (0-7)
|
|
at Apollo (5-2)
|
|
Central (4-2)
|
|
at Camelback (5-2)
|
|
Sunnyslope (4-3)
|
|
at Desert Mountain (6-1)
|
|
Paradise Valley (2-6)
|
|
at McClintock (1-5)
|
|
Independence (1-5)
|
|
at Canyon View (4-3)
|
|
West Point (2-5)
|
|
at Kellis (5-2)
|
|
Campo Verde (3-4)
|
|
at Saguaro (6-1)
|
|
Notre Dame (5-2)
|
|
at Gilbert (3-4)
|
|
Maricopa (2-5)
|
|
at Horizon (6-1)
|
|
Cienega (4-3)
|
|
at Sunnyside (4-3)
|
|
Rincon/University (1-6)
|
|
at Ironwood Ridge (3-4)
|
|
Marana (6-1)
|
|
at Nogales (3-4)
|
|
Buena (3-4)
|
|
at Salpointe (5-2)
|
|
Cholla (1-4)
|
|
at Marana Mountain View (2-5)
|
|
Desert View (6-1)
|
|
Flowing Wells (3-5)
|
|
Sunrise Mountain (4-3)
|
|
at Desert Edge (5-2)
|
|
Millennium (3-4)
|
at Fairfax (1-6)
|
Verrado (6-1)
|
at Ironwood (2-5)
