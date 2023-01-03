For most of the last decade, other than the final years of Courtney Christmas at Liberty, the best of West Valley girls basketbal has been easy to spot - Millennium or Valley Vista. In the last two years, these were the clear top two programs in the state, with only Hamilton having a legitimate argument otherwise. Valley Vista has five of the last six 6A state titles, while Millennium won 5A all four years since moving down there - and lost to the first Valley Vista title team in the 2017 6A state final. As the Open Division debuts this year the power has shifted decisively baack eastward. The calendar turned to 2023 with Desert Vista, Hamilton, Perry and Xavier playing like the clear top four teams in the state. And in the last week before most schools kicked into holiday break, the most eagerly anticipated game was not the annual Millennium-Valley Vista showdown Dec. 15. It was a rivalry battle of unbeatens when Mountain Ridge visited O'Connor. The Eagles served notice to Westside and the rest of 6A, by shutting down Georgia commit Miyah Verse and routing the Mountain Lions, then ranked in MaxPreps' top 5 for Arizona, 56-31. “I didn’t expect it to come out that good. I didn’t think we were going to come out and get it right away. I thought it was going to take a little bit. Credit to Taeja so much. She was on her like crazy and everybody probably underestimated her because she’s little but she went on her. The rest of her team, we all had her help the whole time,” O'Connor senior guard Makaylei Snyder said. “We all took it personal. We’re 27th and they’re 3. That’s personal for us. They have this top player but we have all the pieces we need. We won as a team.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVh bUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1B WlY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9X ZXN0VmFsbGV5UHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNXZXN0VmFsbGV5UHJlcHM8L2E+IDxicj5GaW5hbCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29jZ2JiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBvY2diYmFsbDwvYT4gNTY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JpZGdlTGFkeUhvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaWRn ZUxhZHlIb29wczwvYT4gMzE8YnI+PGJyPkRvbWluYW50IHBlcmZvcm1hbmNl IGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2h3aWxzb24x MDExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaHdpbHNvbjEwMTE8L2E+ IE/igJlDb25ub3Igc3F1YWQsIHdoaWNoIGxvb2tzIGxpa2UgaXQgd2lsbCBt YWtlIHRoZSBmaW5hbCA4IG9mIHRoZSBuZXcgT3BlbiBEaXZpc2lvbi48YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01ha2F5bGVpUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFrYXlsZWlTPC9hPiAxNSBwb2ludHMuIERhbmllbHMg MTQgcG9pbnRzIDEyIHJlYm91bmRzPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NaXlhaFZlcnNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNaXlhaFZl cnNlPC9hPiAxMiBwb2ludHMgMTAgYm9hcmRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9ROHJhUWVtZkJKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUThyYVFlbWZCSjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaWNoYXJkIFNtaXRoIChAUnNtaXRoWVdWKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JzbWl0aFlXVi9zdGF0dXMvMTYw NDMyNzU3ODIyNjk1ODM0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAxOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Millennium also dominated its rival for the final three quarters after Valley Vista nabbed an early 6-2 advantage. clamping down on the Monsoon's attempts at post entry passes and feasting off the resulting turnovers. The visiting Tigers limited a much younger Valley Vista team to two points in the second quarter and five in the third en route to a 53-29 blowout. Junior guard Elli Guiney led the way with 18 points, 8 rebounds and a bunch of deflections. “She reads well and she’s got good length. We stat deflections and she does a good job of getting tips on the ball. Our total defense was tremendous, our guard pressure on the ball and our post defense,” first-year Millennium coach Danny Soliman said. “She’s bought in. She’s a coachable kid that wants to get better.” Seven other Millennium players scored at least three points with senior newcomer Bella Barrett adding seven points and five rebounds. For more veteran Tigers it was a dose of revenge from the last time these two teams met in Surprise, the COVID-19 shortened 2021 season. Valley Vista took Millennium apart for most of the night, leading 38-16 at halftime and 44-20 after three quarters before a late Tigers run made the 67-56 final look deceptively close. Soliman was coaching O'Connor that season and said the best part of this win was how routine his team made it look. “I think it’s us doing what we’re supposed to do. It’s satisfying when you beat a rival, but we’re doing exactly what we expected to do,” Soliman said. “Our physicality was really good, our ability to bump them off their spots and not let them get anything easy.” In that 2021 season, Barrett starred at district rival Verrado, which fell to the Tigers in the 5A semifinals after splitting two regular season games. She left the Vipers to play for the new Arizona Elite Prep national girls program last season, then headed for Millennium when that team collapsed after one year. Which prep teams fell apart, and which teams poached West Valley players, is the driving force behind the shifting landscape.

Millennium senior guard Mia Amundsen gets her hand on the ball before Valley Vista senior forward Hannah Young can attempt a shot as junior guard Elli Guiney double teams her during a Dec. 15 at Valley Vista High in Surprise. ((Courtesy Elliott Glick))

The new year hearkens the bulk of region play. And the 32-team Open Division automatically takes the top 8 ranked teams in 6A, 5A and 4A, along with the eight next best teams from the three conferences by power point rankings. So where do I rank the four teams I've seen so far? As an aside, yes I do believe these are the four best teams in the West Valley (at least in the long run). One game Tuesday night will serve as a litmus test to see if I'm right. The easiest way to determine my West Valley hierarchy? See how the tht top programs fared in the prep school ... err ... "transfer portal." 1. O'Connor (8-2 overall, 6-0 regular season) Other than the state's new #1 Desert Vista (which picked up Shay Ijiwoye from Arizona Elite Prep, and freshman prodigy Jerzy Robinson - who likely plays for Arizona Elite or PHH Prep if either teams till existed) no high school girls program received a bounty like O'Connor. The Eagles' top three players were not there last season. Neither was their coach. “It has been a phenomenal ride so far. All of the girls have bought into the principles and things that I have installed,” first-year coach Charles Wilson said. “And they’ve made sacrifices. All of them are kids that are used to having the ball in their hands and scoring a lot. We’ve got a balanced attack and they’ve bought into that.” Snyder and junior forward Thalia Daniels played for Arizona Elite Prep last season after playing for O'Connor when Soliman was coach there two years ago. Senior guard Kairlyn Elsholz transferred in from Cactus Shadows. All three are averaging between and 11 and 12 points per game for the Eagles and keeping the ball moving. They set the trend defensively too, averaging 1.5 to 2.1 steals for Wilson's swarming defense. Danels plays more like a big in half court defense and on the boards, but opens up the offense with her ability to shoot the three. She leeds O'Connor with 41 long range attempts and is hitting 39 percent. She said the Eagles new coaches have given players a sense of freedom “They really encourage you to do your thing. If you’re good at shooting, they encourage you to. If you’re good at dribbling they encourage you to drive to the basket. They’re really tough. They harp on you when you need to be harped on. But they’re also super supportive,” Daniels said. Thus far every new piece of the puzzle has fit, including Wilson, in his first year as assistant coach after two years as a Millennium girls assistant. “It’s such a fun environment. We’re all so close off the floor, which we never had before. It’s a totally different chemistry. It’s like (Wilson is) one of us, we can joke with him and he can joke with us. But it’s totally serious when it comes to game time and practice time. It’s awesome … my favorite year,” Snyder said. O'Connor finished the Nike Tournament of Champions 2-2 Losing to Orange (Claif.) Lutheran and Omaha Skutt Catholic and beating Long Beach (Calif.) St. Anthony and Mesquite. Right now the Eagles are a bit behind the top four East Valley teams. But their home game Wednesday should give us a good idea who's really #5 in 6A. Region rival Pinnacle is 11-4 and ranked #5 in 6A and among AIA teams by MaxPreps. The Pioneers also beat Mesquite and loss to Skutt Catholic in the Nike tournament and visit Happy Valley for a toss up game. “It’s early … very, very early. So I want to pump the brakes a little bit and see how it goes. But it’s been awesome,” Wilson said after the Mountain Ridge win.

O'Connor senior guard Makaylei Snyder defends Mountain Ridge senior forward, denying a pass to her during the teams' Dec. 17 game at O'Connor. ((Matt Bushnell/MDB Photography))

2. Millennium (5-7 overall, 4-2 regular season) The overall record is a bit misleading because of the tough Nike Tournament of Champions bracket the Tigers played in. Millennium was 8-5 at this point last year and only Sunrise Mountain really troubled the Tigers on the way to the 5A title. The regular season losses are to Mater Dei (Santa Anna Calif.) and Xavier Prep. In addition to Valley Vista, the Tigers beat defending 4A champion Tucson Salpointe Catholic 52-45 at Hoophall West in Scottsdale. But this team is not playing like the squad that pushed Desert Vista before losing in the Lady X final in June. Millennium lost to 4 California teams and each game was less competitive than the last. Each of the past two years, this teamw as the #3 seed in the 5A tournament and rolled through it undefeated. With the current Open Division format, though, the Tigers seed could drop to the mid 10s. I think Millennium makes the final eight of the Open Division but does it as a seed anywhere from 12-20, knocking off a highly ranked opponent n the way.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVh bUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1B WlY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9X ZXN0VmFsbGV5UHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNXZXN0VmFsbGV5UHJlcHM8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+R2lybHMgYmFza2V0 YmFsbCBmaW5hbCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01IU0xh ZHlCQmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUhTTGFkeUJCYWxsPC9h PiA1MzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVlZIU2diYj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVlZIU2diYjwvYT4gMjk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VsbGlfZ3VpbmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBlbGxpX2d1aW5leTwvYT4gMTggcG9pbnRzLCA4IHJlYm91bmRzLCBu ZWFyaW5nIGRvdWJsZSBkaWdpdHMgaW4gc3RlYWxzLiBBcyBhIHRlYW0sIHRo ZSBUaWdlcnMgY29tcGxldGVseSBzaHV0IGRvd24gdGhlIE1vbnNvb27igJlz IHBvc3QgZW50cnkgcGFzc2VzIGFsbCBuaWdodC48YnI+RnJlc2htYW4gSXNh IEp1YXJleiBsZWQgVlZIUyB3aXRoIDggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2ZHeVhMM1RLRksiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mR3lYTDNUS0ZLPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpY2hhcmQgU21pdGggKEBSc21pdGhZV1YpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnNtaXRoWVdWL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAzNTk0 NzYxMzc3NDE1MTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE2 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3. Mountain Ridge (10-2 overall, 6-1 regular season) The Mountain Lions, cnversely, are rated too high by MaxPreps, tops among these four teams. To me they're closer to #4 or even #5 in the West Valley. Admittedly, my view of the team is based on seeing it only on its worst night at O'Connor. The Mountain Lions were never in the game, as O'Connor jumped to a 10-0 lead and was up double digits almost all night. “I was expecting a tie game at halftime, or something like that. I knew it was going to be back and forth. But I did not expect for us to fold so hard like that. I was telling them at halftime, ‘I can’t lead you if I don’t recognize who I’m leading,’” Mountain Ridge coach Jaime Carreon said. “I don’t know if it was the big game, or the crowd, or O’Connor or what it was. We’re too good to play that bad.” However, better teams can use that game as a blueprint. What looks like a balanced team on paper fractures if opponents can prevent SEC-bound power guard Verse from creating for herself or others. O'Connor assigned 5-5 junior Taeja Bartee to Verse to hound her dribble penetration and doubled her without being predictable. It worked, and the Mountain Lions offense often became Verse going 1-on-2 or 1-on-3 or other starters like Alyssa Fraulino, Hannah Uhlenhop and Janae Floyd passing the ball around the perimeter without getting very close to the basket. “They played well and they knocked down shots and we didn’t. We couldn’t buy a basket to save our life and we couldn’t get into the lane enough. We were settling for outside shots because their defense was in our face,” Carreon said. Carreon built a solid program for the past four seasons, but the arrival of Verse from Arizona Elite Prep completely changed the program's short term outlook. There aren't many 6-1 wings with point guard handles and a post game out there. Mountain Ridge beat Gilbert and Sunnyslope early, and this team should make the first or second round of the Open Division before falling and heading back into the 6A bracket. With the top individual talent in the West Valley, a bit aove Guiney, the Mountain Lions are an absolute threat to win the 6A crown. Tonight will give us more of a bead on Mountain Ridge as it plays one of the top four 4A teams in Deer Valley. Ignore the Skyhawks 4-4 record as those losses were to Hamilton and three talented out-of-state squads. Carreon said a main goal is improvment by the Jan. 21 O'Connor rematch. “One goal I want to make sure we do is that we’re constantly growing. Use this game as an example. If we play like this the next time we play them, what goal are we really getting to?” Carreon said.



Mountain Ridge senior wing Miyah Verse shoots over O'Connor junior guard Taeja Bartee Dec. 17. ((Matt Bushnell/MDB Photography))