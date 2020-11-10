ArizonaVarsity - What Are The Suns Waiting For? It's Time to Go Get CP3

This offseason won’t have the marquee trades and free agent signings of last season, but that shouldn’t prevent the Suns for putting their heads down and making a big play to make their push to return to the playoffs a reality. There are players who make some sense, some that make none at all... but one that checks almost all the boxes for me? Chris Paul. And according to ESPN, it just might happen.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns are engaged in talks on a Chris Paul trade. @WindhorstESPN and @TimBontemps reporting on ESPN: https://t.co/ohOoKidWT3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2020

Before you say anything, I know he’s 35, and I know he’s expensive. I get it. It’s a risk to ship out pieces like Kelly Oubre (a great piece to this team on the floor and for chemistry off the floor), maybe Ricky Rubio (someone who clearly saw things click with Monty Williams), and undoubtedly their 10th pick (do we really need another one of these?) in a deal for an expensive old guy (in NBA years). On the surface, a “thanks but no thanks” is understandable. But when you really take a dive into an addition like Paul, this seems like a no-brainer! Chris Paul is still an elite player in this league. He made yet another All Star Game last year with his stellar and clutch play with the Thunder. OKC was one of the most exciting teams, and best stories in the NBA last year... and Chris Paul was the driving force behind it. This is a debate for another column, but you could easily argue that he was a top 10-15 player in the whole league with his play. You definitely can't argue that Houston was worse off without him.

Chris Paul is arguably the best pick-and-roll point guard in the NBA. IMAGINE what that could mean for Deandre Ayton. He shot 42% from spot up 3- an area that saw Ricky Rubio get tons of open looks due to playing alongside Devin Booker. Plus, he can still defend at a high level, and he was statistically the most clutch player in the NBA last season per NBA.com. Chris Paul has had some hamstring and back issues here and there, but for the most part, has been a very durable player, and seemed to have re-invented himself last season, while taking care of his body. And look, health isn't a guarantee for anyone. Ricky Rubio has a career full of injuries, including some issues last season. Most notably, both Paul and Rubio have the same amount of years left on their contracts, keeping the same point guard timeline that James Jones has established while looking to the future for the next point guard to pair with Devin Booker. If done right, this move isn;t as financially prhibitive as some might think. There could still could be some decent money left over to sign a free agent like Christian Wood, or to add another valuable piece to add to the front court. Maybe the Suns could even get lucky and add a higher-tier free agent on a one year deal. Bottom line, what are we as Suns fans waiting for? They might have finished the season undefeated in the bubble, but the truth is, as they're currently built, they aren't a playoff team in the stacked Western Conference. If not Chris Paul leading this Suns team back from their 10-year playoff drought, then who? Blake Griffin? DeMar Derozen? LaMarcus Aldridge? I’m not interested in any of those guys (They aren’t getting Giannis either, so get that out of your head). This is an enormous season for the Suns. The Ringer's Ryen Rusillo says Devin Booker wanting out of Phoenix is the “worst kept secret in the league.” I don’t think that's true, but I don't doubt that it could be true if the Suns don’t take that next big step this season. If they don’t make a bold move now, the Suns could be in a much bigger world of hurt with their franchise pleyer later. That bold move needs to be Chris Paul.