ArizonaVarsity - Where Are they Now? Beyah Rasool

Welcome to Lee Patterson' s "Where are they now?" feature on ArizonaVarsity.com. This feature is a chance for former Arizona prep athletes to update us about their career, family, and journey since being a high school athlete. If you would like to be included, or are wondering whatever happened to one of your favorite athletes from back in the day, send an email to Lee@arizonavarsity.com.

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Name:

Beyah Rasool

High School(s) attended and years:

Rincon High School

Sports Played:

Football, Baseball, Marching Band

High School sports awards:

"For Football All-Region, Captain, Best DB. For baseball, Most spirited, most surprised. Only played my senior year and started in CF."

College(s) attended, years and sports played:

Football - Eastern Arizona College 2006-2007

Current career:

Defensive Assistant - University of Missouri

Best player you played against in High School:

Brooks Reed - Sabino High

Favorite Memory from high school sports:

"Being a part of a Rincon team that went to the playoffs for the first time in 20 plus years, under head coach Matt Johnson."

Advice to current high school athletes:

"Ask your coaches for real, honest evaluation of your physical talents, and listen to them. Whether it’s NAIA, D3, or the SEC. Ask your coaches for honesty, believe them, don’t take it personal."

Would you have done anything different from high school until now:

"Nothing different. I love my journey. I’ve learned so much for so many different people. I coached at both my high school and college alma mater. I was able to learn under Matt Johnson, Pat Nugent, Pat Ryden, Jim Monaco, John O’Mera, Dennis Bene, Nemer Hassey, Jeff Scurran, Scott McKee.

I owe a lot to Matt Johnson for introducing me to football and playing a big part in my development as a man. I’ve served countries all around the world because of Up with People. And now I’m working on staff for Mizzou football in college football’s best conference. I’d do it all over again 100 times."















