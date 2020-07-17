ArizonaVarsity - Where Are they Now: Bryce Duffy

Welcome to Lee Patterson' s "Where are they now?" feature on ArizonaVarsity.com. This feature is a chance for former Arizona prep athletes to update us about their career, family, and journey since being a high school athlete. If you would like to be included, or are wondering whatever happened to one of your favorite athletes from back in the day, send an email to Lee@arizonavarsity.com.

Name: Bryce Duffy

High School(s) attended and years: Mesquite 2008-2009, Campo Verde 2009-2012.

" I transferred to Campo going into sophomore year, getting to open a brand new school and being a part of the first graduating class heavily influenced my transfer. It was also a great opportunity to play football for coach Max Ragsdale who I knew at Mesquite and wrestle for my junior high wrestling coach Chris Bishop."

Sports Played: Football, Wrestling

High School sports awards, if any: First team all section in football senior year, 2 time state qualifier in wrestling.

College(s) attended: Graduated from Arizona State

Current career: History Teacher at American Leadership Academy Queen Creek. Varsity football coach at Campo Verde and wrestling coach at South Valley Junior High.

Best player you played against in High School:

"I played against a ton of guys that went D1, but Andrus Peat (Corona del Sol) of the New Orleans Saints was the best."

Favorite Memory from high school sports:

"We had to win our last game of the regular season senior year to qualify for the playoffs, we beat Vista Grande, who had beaten us the year prior in the Independent championship. It was a big deal for our senior class to make the playoffs in our first full varsity schedule. All the football camps, 110’s, winter spring and summer workouts were all worth it to make history.

Our wrestling teams at Campo were always very tight since most of us had wrestled together since Junior High. Senior year we were the first program in school history to win a section championship."

Advice to current high school athletes:

"Get it done in the classroom to give yourself more opportunities after high school. I had some amazing coaches in high school that were positive role models, as a coach now I hope to make the same impact."





