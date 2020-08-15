ArizonaVarsity - Where Are they Now: Danica Rowan-Hayes

Welcome to Lee Patterson' s "Where are they now?" feature on ArizonaVarsity.com. This feature is a chance for former Arizona prep athletes to update us about their career, family, and journey since being a high school athlete. If you would like to be included, or are wondering whatever happened to one of your favorite athletes from back in the day, send an email to Lee@arizonavarsity.com.

Name: Danica Rowan-Hayes

High School(s) attended and years: Thatcher High School, 2013-2017

Sports Played: Volleyball and Basketball

High School sports awards, if any: All-Conference 2015 and 2016

College(s) attended, years and sports played, if any: The University of New Mexico Volleyball 2017- present

What are you up to?

"I recently got married to Brandon Hayes, my middle school sweetheart. I'm graduating this December with my Bachelors to continue school to become a Physical Therapist Assistant."

Best player you played against in High School?

Jordan Abalos (Safford High, New Mexico State)

Favorite Memory from high school sports?

"My favorite memory from high school sports has to be the bus rides with the girls on my team and all the fun times we had outside of volleyball."

Advice to current high school athletes?

"Believe in yourself, work hard, and don’t let the opinions from other people keep you from accomplishing your dream. You are more capable than you even know. Put in the work and you will see the reward."

Would you of done anything different from high school until now?

"No, I would not change a thing. Even though it was extremely challenging going straight from high school to a big university, it has been one of the best growing experiences for me, and I wouldn’t change a single thing."