Welcome to Lee Patterson' s "Where are they now?" feature on ArizonaVarsity.com. This feature is a chance for former Arizona prep athletes to update us about their career, family, and journey since being a high school athlete. If you would like to be included, or are wondering whatever happened to one of your favorite athletes from back in the day, send an email to Lee@arizonavarsity.com.

High School(s) attended and years:

Horizon High School 1998-1999 (Family moved to Arizona the summer before my senior year from Ohio)

Sports Played:

Cross Country and Track and Field

High School sports awards:

(1998/1999) 5A All-State XC and Track, 5A Region Champ XC and Track, Scottsdale Tribune Runner of the Year

College(s) attended, years:

Arizona State University 1999-2002, Ohio State University 2002-2004

College sports awards:

Letter winner, 2001 NCAA Cross Country National Championships qualifier

Married? Kids?

"Married 16 years, we have 7 children (ages 15 to twin 6 year olds.) We adopted 4 siblings out of foster care."

Current career:

"13 years with Arizona Fire and Medical Authority as Firefighter/EMTAlso Player Personnel Assistant with Arizona State University Football (2018-present) working under Al Luginbill in the recruiting department and reporting to Marvin Lewis doing opponent scouting reports my second season at ASU. Working to get into scouting full time."

Best player you played against in High School?

Juan Reyes, multiple time State champion and Foot Locker National Championships qualifier. We were then teammates at ASU.

Favorite Memory from high school sports?

"Winning the state championship as a team in 1998. We were a dominant squad that broke the mold for Valley teams traveling to compete in national caliber events, placing 4th At the prestigious Stanford Invitational and earning a National ranking enroute to the State title."

What is your advice to current high school athletes?

"These years are likely the best years of your competitive “careers.” Not necessarily the last years of competitive sports, but the best years. Have fun and enjoy the time spent training and preparing with your teammates. Make sure you are taking advantage of all of the great resources available to you to maximize your time and talents and not taking these moments for granted.Don’t be afraid to chase your “dream” career no matter the obstacles you THINK are blocking you."

Would you of done anything different from high school until now?

"I have a few regrets looking back on how things played out, both athletically and academically. I wished I had taken school more seriously in college and majored in Business while putting more time into my studies. I didn’t understand the impact it would have on me in the future and how it pertains to getting accepted into Graduate School. Always choose the pain of discipline over the pain of regret"





