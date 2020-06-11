Welcome to Lee Patterson's "Where are they now?" feature on ArizonaVarsity.com. This feature is a chance for former Arizona prep athletes to update us about their career, family, and journey since being a high school athlete. If you would like to be included, or are wondering whatever happened to one of your favorite athletes from back in the day, send an email to Lee@arizonavarsity.com.

Where are They Now: Valley Christian alum Mason Goodell

Mason Goodell (8) intercepts a pass for Valley Christian (Mason Goodell)

High School(s) attended and years:

Valley Christian High School 2012-2016

Sports Played:

Football, Track, Baseball, Basketball

High School sports awards:

"Not 100% sure, I don't think I was All-State but I did get some awards."

College(s) attended, years and sports played:

William Jewell College (Football), (2 years). Finished my degree at GCU in Finance and Economics in December of 2019.

College sports awards:

"Defensive player of the game. All-Conference Academic team."

Current career:

"Supply Chain at Walmart's Headquarters."





Favorite Memory from high school sports:

"The brotherhood, friendships, and life lessons."



Advice to current high school athletes:

"This time goes so fast so try to take it in and enjoy the moments. Enjoy conditioning right beside your best friends, enjoy the lack of responsibility, and just play every single snap like it could be your last. My favorite sport memories are from high school days."

Would you of done anything different from high school until now:



"Not one thing!"

Married? Kids?

"I've been married to my high school sweetheart for 2 years now, and no kids yet."