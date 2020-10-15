Galvan has impressed with his speed and ability to create positive plays out of broken-down situations. In a 43-0 win over Peoria, he ran for 67 yards and two scores to go along with two passing touchdowns. And the quarterback says he has a lot of room to improve.

The sophomore - small in stature but large in heart - has already made an impact for Cactus football in his short career. As a freshman in 2019, he started at safety on a Cobra defense filled with star power throughout the unit. He still plays defense, but has also started at quarterback for a team that fancies itself among the top squads in 4A.

QB Will Galvan returning 2023. Started on varsity as a freshman. Will be the game 1 starter. pic.twitter.com/LEyXAm4akk

“I can move, I already know that. I want to get better at reading everything, understanding everything that a quarterback needs to know to make plays," he said.

Coach Joseph Ortiz noticed some natural arm strength and leadership, beside the obvious quickness. After two weeks following a short and uncertain offseason - a back-to-back blowout loss and blowout win - there is even more to be hopeful for.

“We know that any time in a drop-back pass he can take off and run, and he can make a great play for us," Ortiz said.

"Now he can just get smarter, understanding coverages and the game plan more. Getting more varsity experience as a quarterback."

The early weeks of the season have proven Galvan's worth to the Cobras. He has a future with the team. Where that is on the field, though, is still uncertain.

The Cobras have several transfers waiting for their turn to step onto the field in powder blue and black. That includes Chase Jasinski, a sophomore quarterback eligible when the AIA rules reinstate transferring players.

He and Galvan could partake in a friendly battle for starting rights down the stretch of the season and possibly into playoffs.

“I just want to play whatever position I can. I love football, so I want to be out there," Galvan said.

Wherever Galvan finds himself on Friday nights, it is clear his role with the Cobras can not be understated.

"We've seen some really good things from him," Ortiz said. "If he keeps growing every week, he’s going to be a special player.”