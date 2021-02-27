ArizonaVarsity - Wrestling notebook: Skyline shows support for #mackystrong

Wrestlers have a unique bond that can’t be understood unless you've stepped on the mat yourself.

That experience creates an incredibly tight community built out of respect and understanding of what it takes to make it through a season, let alone have a great career.

When two or more wrestlers get together, especially if they competed against each other, there’s an instant bond and shenanigans usually follow.

That bond was on display this week when Skyline had a dual meet versus Maricopa out on the football field and hosted a special guest.

Macky Porter, who turns 3 on Sunday, was diagnosed with cancer on Jan. 20 and he was invited to watch the match to show support to the family. The Porters, Dani and Ty, have no ties to the Skyline program other than Skyline coach Jadon “Gator” Johnson competed around the same time – the mid and late 2000s – as Ty.

Ty was a two-time state champion for Highland finishing up in 2005 and Johnson was a state champion in 2007 and two-time finalist for Mountain View.

“I felt this could be a good way to show some support from the wrestling community,” Johnson said. “We competed against each other and he was a positive influence on the sport. We just wanted to support Macky and his family.”

It was a continuation of the #mackystrong hashtag and he had a chance to sit close to the mat. There is a gofundme page set up for the family at https://gofund.me/37b2599f

“He had a great time and asked his mom if he could show his muscles to the wrestlers,” Johnson said. “It couldn’t have gone any better.”

It’s the type of approach to life Johnson has tried to show his Skyline wrestlers in his first year after coming over from the Mountain View

“It’s been a good fit at Skyline for me,” he said. “It was great coaching at Mountain View with coach (Corey) Anderson but this was a chance to pursue my own goals. It’s a program I can make my own. Of course, it is cool to train winners on the mat, but the goal is to train them hard, give them my best and when they graduate from Skyline they are ready for anything and everything that comes their way and they are able to handle it.

“And they can reflect back at their time as a Skyline wrestler and realize it made an positive impact on their lives.”