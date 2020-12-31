ArizonaVarsity - Wrestling's elite - rankings the top wrestlers in Arizona history

The history of Arizona wrestling is unique and pretty special.

We can’t match the history and depth midwestern powers of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota, and the like, simply because of a lack of population and popularity.

With that said, Arizona can build a strong case with an Olympic champion (Henry Cejudo), an Olympic team member (Billy Rosado) who missed out because of the 1980 boycott, UFC Champions (Cain Velazquez, Justin Gaethje (interim), Cejudo), national high school champions (numerous including Roman Bravo-Young), a triple-crown winner (Danny Vega), NCAA National champions (Anthony Robles, Eric Larkin, Eddie Urbano, etc.), Outstanding wrestler awards at NCAA tournament (Robles), a Hodge Trophy winner (Larkin) as the NCAA wrestler of the Year, members of Arizona State’s 1988 national championship team (Thom Ortiz, Jim Gressly, Chip Parks) and have a motion picture made about their life (Robles – Unstoppable – there is no release date).

That’s a heck of a lot for a state that is never mentioned among national powers, but I have always maintained that Arizona’s top tier can compete nationally. With only about 180 schools that compete in wrestling there isn’t the depth of Ohio, which has 700-plus schools, and others.

And that’s what we are focusing on here – Arizona’s top tier. The best of the best. From all eras. Who are some of the greatest competitors to ever strap on a headgear, lace up their Asics and toe the line?

Before we get to that; let me tell you what fun it was putting this list of Arizona’s best together. Connecting with coaches, talking about the sport we love and the history of it.

There are a million stories to tell – like the time the state tournament action stopped on all other mats so everyone could watch McClintock’s Tom Mills and Pueblo’s Pete Durazo in the 1970s when two nationally-ranked wrestlers met in the semifinals – and my hope is to tell them here at ArizonaVarsity.com.

That will come over time.

Right now, I wanted to attempt to rank some of the top wrestlers in Arizona wrestling history.

I reached out to several coaches that I respect and know the history better than I.

I’ve been here since 2004 and seen many of these competitors firsthand, but my knowledge of those before that time is limited to the stories I’ve been told by those same coaches most of the time while in the hospitality room of a tournament or late night at Buffalo Wild Wings in Prescott Valley. I reached out to nine coaches and voted myself, giving me a creative license to try and put together a comprehensive list and come up with a system.