Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson. We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks: The favorite to win (1 point) The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points) The underdog to win (3 points) Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff! Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.



19) 4A #9 Sahuaro (1-0) at 5A Buena (1-0)

Spread: Buena -8.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Buena to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Buena to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Sahuaro +8.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Sahuaro to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Buena -8.5 (2 points)



18) #4 Higley (0-1) at #10 Horizon (1-0) (5A)

Spread: Higley -12.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Higley -12.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Higley to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Higley -12.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Higley to win (1 point) Alec Simpson's Pick: Higley -12.5 (2 points)

17) 4A Casa Grande (1-0) at 3A #4 Sabino (0-0)

Spread: Sabino -3.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Casa Grande to win (3 points) Chilly's Pick: Sabino -3.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Sabino to win (1 point) Chris Eaton's Pick: Sabino -3.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Casa Grande +3.5 (2 points)

16) #7 Canyon del Oro (1-0) at Prescott (0-1) (4A)

Spread: Canyon del Oro -1.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Prescott to win (3 points) Chilly's Pick: Prescott to win (3 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Prescott to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Canyon del Oro -1.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Canyon del Oro -1.5 (2 points)

15) 5A Campo Verde (1-0) at 4A #5 Mesquite (1-0)

Spread: Campo Verde-3.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Mesquite +3.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Mesquite to win (3 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Mesquite to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Mesquite to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Mesquite +3.5 (2 points)

14) #7 Snowflake (1-0) at #5 Benjamin Franklin (1-0) (3A)

Spread: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Snowflake to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 (2 points)

13) Flagstaff (0-0) at #10 Glendale (0-0) (4A)

Spread: Glendale -17.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Flagstaff +17.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Glendale -17.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Glendale -17.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Glendale to win (1 point)

Alec Simpson's Pick: Glendale -17.5 (2 points)

12) Westview (0-0) at Desert Ridge (0-1) (6A)

Spread: Westview -5.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Ridge to win (3 points) Chilly's Pick: Desert Ridge to win (3 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Ridge to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Westview -5.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Desert Ridge +5.5 (2 points)

11) Florence (0-0) at Page (0-1) (3A)

Spread: Page -4.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Page to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Page to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Florence to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Page -4.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Page -4.5 (2 points)

10) #6 Millennium (0-0) at Maricopa (1-0) (5A)

Spread: Millennium -9.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Maricopa +9.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Millennium -9.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Millennium -9.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Maricopa +9.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Millennium -9.5 (2 points)

9) Basha (1-0) at O'Connor (1-0) (6A)

Spread: Basha -4.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick Chilly's Pick: Basha -4.5 (points) Cody Cameron's Pick: O'Connor to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Basha -4.5 (points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Basha -4.5 (points)

8) #3 Williams Field (0-1) at #5 Sunrise Mountain (1-0) (5A)

Spread: Williams Field -7.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick Chilly's Pick: Williams Field -7.5 Cody Cameron's Pick: Williams Field -7.5 Chris Eaton's Pick: Williams Field -7.5 Alec Simpson's Pick: Williams Field -7.5

7) #3 3A ALA- Queen Creek (1-0) at 2A #1 Thatcher (0-0)

Spread: Thatcher -5.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Thatcher to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: No Pick Cody Cameron's Pick: ALA- Queen Creek to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Thatcher -5.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Thatcher -5.5 (2 points)

6) #6 Highland (1-0) at #9 Hamilton (1-0) (6A)

Spread: Highland -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Highland to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Highland to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Hamilton to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Highland -6.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Hamilton +6.5 (2 points)

5) 6A #3 Desert Vista (1-0) vs Notre Dame (CA) (In San Diego)

Spread: Notre Dame -9.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Desert Vista +9.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Desert Vista to win (3 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Desert Vista +9.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Desert Vista +9.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Notre Dame -9.5 (2 points)

4) #2 Pinnacle (1-0) at #8 Mountain Pointe (1-0) (6A)

Spread: Pinnacle -10.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Pinnacle to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: No Pick Cody Cameron's Pick: Pinnacle -10.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Pinnacle -10.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick

3) 4A #1 Saguaro (1-0) vs Cathedral Catholic (1-0) (in San Diego)

Spread: Saguaro -2.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Saguaro -2.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Saguaro -2.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Cathedral to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Saguaro -2.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Saguaro -2.5 (2 points)

2) #2 Northwest Christian (1-0) at #1 Yuma Catholic (1-0) (3A)

Spread: Yuma Catholic -5.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Northwest Christian to win (3 points) Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic -5.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Yuma Catholic -5.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Yuma Catholic -5.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Yuma Catholic -5.5 (2 points)

1) Cesar Chavez (1-0) at #5 Red Mountain (1-0) (6A)

Spread: Red Mountain -4.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Red Mountain -4.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez to win (3 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Red Mountain -4.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: No Pick Alec Simpson's Pick: Red Mountain -4.5 (2 points)



Bonus Games

Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, and because Cody Cameron will be out of state this week, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:

#1 Chandler (1-0) at #7 Queen Creek (1-0) (6A)

Spread: Chandler -14.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Chandler -14.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: No Pick Chris Eaton's Pick: Chandler to win (1 point) Alec Simpson's Pick: Chandler -14.5 (2 points)

Buckeye (1-0) at Lee Williams (1-0) (4A)