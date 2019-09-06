Welcome to 19 for 2019, ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 19 games of the week, with picks from Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson. We use the Arizona Varsity Media poll to determine a team's ranking. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. From that point, ArizonaVarsity.com staff members can earn points by correctly making one of three picks: The favorite to win (1 point) The favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (2 points) The underdog to win (3 points) Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff! Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.



Week 3 Pick 'Em Leaderboard Name Points Cody Cameron 51 Alec Simpson 38 Ralph Amsden 36 Chris Eaton 36 Chilly 32

19) #5 Benson (1-0) at #6 Morenci (1-0) (2A)

Spread: Morenci -4.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Morenci to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Benson +4.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Morenci -4.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Morenci -4.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Benson +4.5 (2 points)

18) Paradise Valley (1-0) at South Mountain (1-1) (5A)

Paradise Valley QB Ben Finley (Ralph Amsden)

Spread: Paradise Valley -8.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Paradise Valley to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Paradise Valley -8.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Paradise Valley -8.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Paradise Valley -8.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Paradise Valley -8.5 (2 points)

17) 2A #1 Thatcher (0-1) at 3A #7 Show Low (2-0)

Spread: Show Low -3.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Thatcher +3.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Thatcher +3.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Show Low -3.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Thatcher to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Show Low -3.5 (2 points)

16) 4A Tempe (1-0) at 5A McClintock (1-1)

Spread: Tempe -2.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: McClintock to win (3 points) Chilly's Pick: McClintock to win (3 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: McClintock to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: McClintock to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Tempe -2.5 (2 points)

15) #4 Cactus at Ironwood (4A)

Spread: Cactus -5.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick Chilly's Pick: Cactus -5.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Ironwood to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Cactus -5.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick

14) Verrado (1-0) at #6 Casteel (1-1) (5A)

Spread: Casteel -17.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Casteel -17.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: No Pick Cody Cameron's Pick: Verrado +17.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Casteel -17.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Verrado +17.5 (2 points)

13) 3A #8 Pusch Ridge (1-0) at 4A #9 Walden Grove (1-0)

Spread: Walden Grove -12.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Walden Grove to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Walden Grove -12.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Walden Grove -12.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Walden Grove to win (1 point) Alec Simpson's Pick: Walden Grove -12.5 (2 points)

12) Cesar Chavez (1-1) and #10 Queen Creek (1-1) (6A)

Spread: Queen Creek -3.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Queen Creek -3.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Cesar Chavez +3.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Queen Creek -3.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Queen Creek -3.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Queen Creek -3.5 (2 points)

11) Arbor View (NV) at 6A #6 Hamilton

Spread: Hamilton -5.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Hamilton to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Hamilton -5.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Hamilton -5.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Arbor View to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Arbor View +5.5 (2 points)

10) Westview (0-1) at Mountain Ridge (2-0) (6A)

Spread: Westview -4.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Mountain Ridge +4.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Westview -4.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Westview -4.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Westview -4.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Westview -4.5 (2 points)

9) #10 ALA- Gilbert North (2-0) at #6 Benjamin Franklin (2-0) (3A)

Spread: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: ALA- GN +6.5 Chilly's Pick: Benjamin Franklin to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Benjamin Franklin -6.5 (2 points)

8) #8 Highland (1-1) at Boulder Creek (1-0) (6A)

Spread: Highland -9.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Highland to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Highland to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Boulder Creek +9.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Highland to win (1 point) Alec Simpson's Pick: Highland -9.5 (2 points)

7) #9 Ironwood Ridge (1-0) at #5 Millennium (1-0) (5A)

Spread: Millennium -12.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Millennium to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Millennium -12.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Ironwood Ridge +12.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Millennium -12.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Millennium -12.5 (2 points)

6) 6A Liberty (1-1) at 5A #3 Sunrise Mountain (2-0)

Spread: Sunrise Mountain -5.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick Chilly's Pick: Liberty +5.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Liberty to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Liberty to win (3 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick

5) 3A #5 Sabino (1-0) at 4A #8 Sahuaro (2-0)

Spread: Sahuaro -3.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Sabino +3.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Sabino +3.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Sahuaro -3.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Sahuaro -3.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Sahuaro -3.5 (2 points)

4) 5A #4 Horizon (2-0) at 6A #2 Pinnacle (2-0)

Spread: Pinnacle -14.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Pinnacle to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle to win (1 point) Cody Cameron's Pick: Pinnacle -14.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Horizon +14.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Pinnacle -14.5 (2 points)

3) #5 Perry (1-1) at #3 Red Mountain (2-0) (6A)

Spread: Perry -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Perry -6.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: Red Mountain +6.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Red Mountain to win (3 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Perry -6.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Perry -6.5 (2 points)

2) Mater Dei (CA) (2-0) at 5A #1 Centennial (1-0)

Spread: Mater Dei -10.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick Chilly's Pick: Centennial +10.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: Mater Dei -10.5 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: Mater Dei to win (1 point) Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick

1) #2 Salpointe (1-0) at #3 Desert Edge (2-0) (4A)

Spread: Salpointe -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Salpointe to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: Desert Edge +6.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: No Pick Chris Eaton's Pick: Salpointe -6.5 (2 points) Alec Simpson's Pick: Salpointe -6.5 (2 points)



Bonus Games

Because the ArizonaVarsity staff doesn't pick winners of games they're attending, and because Cody Cameron will be out of state this week, we needed a couple of extra games to make picks in order to even things up- games that could have easily been among the top 19 of the week. Here they are:

6A O'Connor (1-1) at Campbell (HI) (1-3)

Spread: Campbell -9.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: No Pick Chilly's Pick: O'Connor +9.5 (2 points) Cody Cameron's Pick: No Pick Chris Eaton's Pick: No Pick Alec Simpson's Pick: Campbell -9.5 (2 points)

Apache Junction (1-1) at #6 Canyon del Oro (2-0) (4A)

Spread: Canyon del Oro -8 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Canyon del Oro to win (1 point) Chilly's Pick: No Pick Cody Cameron's Pick: Canyon del Oro -8 (2 points) Chris Eaton's Pick: No Pick Alec Simpson's Pick: Apache Junction +8

#9 Santa Cruz at #8 Round Valley

Spread: Round Valley -6.5 Ralph Amsden's Pick: Santa Cruz +6.5 (2 points) Chilly's Pick: No Pick Cody Cameron's Pick: No Pick Chris Eaton's Pick: No Pick Alec Simpson's Pick: No Pick

2A #3 St. Johns (2-0) at 3A Blue Ridge (2-0)